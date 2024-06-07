(OMG) Alt-rock veterans Smile Empty Soul have unveiled their latest single, "Savior," accompanied by an impactful music video. The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.
"Savior" addresses the challenging state of contemporary society, as explained by the band's frontman, Sean Danielsen. "I feel like people have grown cold to each other and selfishness has stepped up as the primary mentality," Danielsen reflects.
The song's poignant lyrics and gripping melody are a testament to the band's signature sound and their ability to tackle relevant themes through their music.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
David Lee Roth Covers Classic 80s Hit- MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years- Halestorm and I Prevail Share New Song- more
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'- George Strait Adds Tickets For 'The King at Kyle Field'- more
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video
Glass Animals Deliver 'A Tear In Space (Airlock)' Video
Bon Jovi Streams New Album 'Forever'
Lamb of God Share New Version Of 'Another Nail For Your Coffin'
Dio's The Complete Donington Collection Coming
Watch 311's New 'You've Gotta Get It' Video
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic
The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED