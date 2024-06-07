Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video

(OMG) Alt-rock veterans Smile Empty Soul have unveiled their latest single, "Savior," accompanied by an impactful music video. The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

"Savior" addresses the challenging state of contemporary society, as explained by the band's frontman, Sean Danielsen. "I feel like people have grown cold to each other and selfishness has stepped up as the primary mentality," Danielsen reflects.

The song's poignant lyrics and gripping melody are a testament to the band's signature sound and their ability to tackle relevant themes through their music.

