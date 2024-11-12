The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup

() MerleFest, presented by Window World, has announced the initial lineup ahead of the annual event, taking place April 24-27, 2025 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. This year's leading acts include two North Carolina-based heavyweights: folk-rock trailblazers The Avett Brothers and Appalachian-rooted duo Watchhouse, as well as legendary singer/songwriter Bonnie Raitt and Canadian folk and bluegrass ensemble The Dead South. MerleFest 2025 will feature a surprise return of the Late Night Jam, hosted by Sam Bush, and additional festival performances by Kruger Brothers, Jim Lauderdale, and more. Also set to appear are industry forerunners like Wyatt Flores, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Asleep at the Wheel, Brent Cobb, Alison Brown, and Della Mae. View the initial lineup below.

Honoring the lasting legacy of its founding legend, Doc Watson, MerleFest is poised to present another unforgettable weekend in 2025, with more surprises in store. Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends. Claim your spot to witness a classic, no-holds barred MerleFest jam hosted by Sam Bush and an all-star lineup of MerleFest artists. The Late Night Jam is a separately ticketed event.

Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements coming soon. New for 2025, the MerleFest Mobile App is available now. Download today on all Apple and Android devices to get started planning your weekend. Receive the latest updates, set reminders for performance times, and discover new artists by listening to the official MerleFest 2025 Spotify playlist. Why wait? Download today!

MerleFest 2025 will welcome The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Dead South, Watchhouse, Wyatt Flores, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Sam Bush, Asleep at the Wheel, The Lil Smokies, Brent Cobb, Tony Trischka's Earl Jam, Alison Brown, Della Mae, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, TopHouse, Big Richard, John R. Miller, Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen, John McEuen & The Circle Band, The Waybacks, Andy May, Banknotes, The Barefoot Movement, Carol Mallett Rifkin, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian From China to Appalachia, Charles Welch, Damn Tall Buildings, East Nash Grass, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mattie Schell, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Muireann Bradley, Paul McDonald, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Rev. Robert Jones, Roy Booker Binder, T. Michael Coleman, Todd Albright, Tony Williamson, Wayne Henderson, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Stories

MerleFest 2024 App Released As Event Approaches

MerleFest Announce Initial Lineup For 2024 Event

Doc Watson's 100th Birthday Drives The Celebrations At MerleFest 2023

Chris and Rich Robinson's Brothers of a Feather, Nickel Creek Added to MerleFest

News > MerleFest