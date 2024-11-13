The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall's Final Book Now Available

(2911) Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and The Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall's latest and final book 'I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life' is available today through Fidelis Publishing LLC in hardbound, e-book, and audiobook formats wherever books are sold!

"'I See Myself' is just a collection of visions as I have searched through my mental archives, and they have manifested themselves, reminding me of a life well lived. I have simply followed the leads and written stuff down. I hope these little musings and memories will entertain and, hopefully, inspire you to follow your dreams," Bonsall wrote.

As a fifty-year member of the legendary country music group The Oak Ridge Boys, Bonsall left an indelible mark on the music world. His final book, 'I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life' received his last sign-off just one week before his passing on July 9, 2024. Earlier this year, Bonsall had announced his retirement from touring due to his battle with a debilitating neuromuscular disorder, which eventually claimed his mobility. The memoir captures his reflections on the contrasts and crossroads of his life, from growing up in inner-city Philadelphia and running with a street gang to finding faith in Christ at a youth camp. His story embodies both the resilience and the joy of a life well-lived, from working as a short-order cook to performing in sold-out arenas and experiencing the heartbreaking limitations of ALS.

"We at Fidelis are honored to publish 'I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life' by the music legend Joe Bonsall. His life and career with one of the most successful Country/Gospel bands of all time is the definition of 'inspirational.' More so is his testimony about his walk with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which he did daily." - Gary Terash*ta, COO and publisher, Fidelis Publishing, LLC, a company founded by LtCol Oliver L. North USMC (Ret.)

In I See Myself, Bonsall shares his journey through a series of heartfelt memories that showcase his unwavering faith in God and his ability to inspire others, even in the face of changing circumstances.

Known for his love of Southern Gospel music from a young age, Bonsall's legacy extends beyond music to his deep connection with family, spending cherished moments with his wife and loved ones at their Hendersonville, Tennessee, home. I See Myself is now available for purchase everywhere books are sold.

At a special event held at The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum yesterday commemorating the book release of Bonsall's memoir, 'I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life,' authors, artists, media, and fans alike came together to celebrate his final project. The event was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms and paid tribute to Bonsall's lasting influence on the music industry. The event, led by hosts Deborah Evans-Price and Jimmy Wayne, featured an engaging Q&A session with The Oak Ridge Boys, offering fans insight into Bonsall's journey. The intimate gathering included support from artists such as Larry and Rudy Gatlin, Tenille Arts, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, and Brooke Aldridge, as well as authors Ken Abraham, Scott McKain, and Peter W. Rosenberger, creating an unforgettable event honoring Bonsall's remarkable career.

