The Oak Ridge Boys Helped Press New Album 'Mama's Boys'

(2911) GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new album, Mama's Boys, out now via Lightning Rod/Thirty Tigers. This project marks their fifth collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded at the iconic RCA Studio A and Blackbird Studios in Nashville. Ahead of the album release, The Oak Ridge Boys built excitement by unveiling a series of standout singles, including the heartfelt "I Thought About You, Lord" featuring Willie Nelson, the soulful "Come On Home," and the nostalgic "That's The Way Mama Made It."

"We asked the music people to bring us the best songs that they have ever heard about mama," shares Duane Allen. "Writers from Aaron Raitiere and David Lee Murphy, to Dottie Rambo, to Willie Nelson helped us out. Yes, Willie came in and sang with us on the song he wrote, 'I Thought About You, Lord.' Thank you to our music friends for bringing us your great songs about mothers, and making Mama's Boys a reality."

For the first time in their legendary careers, The Oak Ridge Boys participated in the pressing of one of their records, visiting the renowned Vinyl Lab in Nashville, Tennessee to watch the production of their limited-edition Red, White, and Blue splatter vinyl. There are only two hundred signed copies available, and fans can purchase their copy here.

"The Vinyl Lab recently had the incredible honor of not just pressing The Oak Ridge Boys' latest release on vinyl, but also hosting them on their first visit to a vinyl pressing plant where they had the opportunity to witness their latest album get stamped onto vinyl," shares Scott LeMasters. "The Vinyl Lab takes great pride in the ability to make artists dreams come true through the magic of vinyl records - and we are fortunate enough to witness the pride and joy in the artists that we work with every day. It was The Vinyl Lab's absolute pleasure and honor to see these same reactions from The Oak Ridge Boys - even after 50+ years of making music."

The Oak Ridge Boys have long had a gift for connecting with listeners through their heartfelt lyrics and rich harmonies, and their album Mama's Boys, the first to feature Ben James on tenor, is no exception.

The group has carefully selected songs that pay tribute not only to their own mothers, but to mothers everywhere who bring life, hope, and unconditional love. This album is a celebration of the profound impact that mothers, and other strong women, have had in shaping our lives. With Mama's Boys, Cobb and The Oak Ridge Boys strike a powerful emotional chord, reminding us of the lasting bond we share with the women who raised us.

Mama's Boys Track Listing:

01. That's The Way Mama Made It - RFD TV

02. Mama's Boys - The Tennessean

03. Mama's Teaching Angels How To Sing - Cowboys & Indians

04. Ever With Me - Center Stage Magazine

05. Her Voice - Holler.com

06. Mama Sang For Me - The Music Universe

07. Come On Home - American Songwriter

08. I Thought About You, Lord (Featuring Willie Nelson) - Whiskey Riff

09. Sweetest Gift - The Hollywood Times

10. Divine Witness - The Country Note

