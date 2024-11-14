Jesus Lizard Share New Song 'Cost Of Living' Ahead Of Tour Launch

(Speakeasy) To supplement the recent release of Rack, the Jesus Lizard's first full-length album in 26 years, and in anticipation of their upcoming U.S. tour dates, the band has released "Cost of Living," a non-album digital exclusive single.

"Cost of Living" is available now on all digital streaming providers and download services, arriving as the band prepares to kick off four months of international live performances.

"Simply because I wrote the words to 'Cost of Living' doesn't mean that I know exactly what it's about," David Yow shares. "I think it has to do with the dread and self-loathing that addicts experience on a very regular basis. You can pick whichever type of addict you choose."

Duane Denison adds, "A friend asked me if we had any tricked-out, odd timing type things with twists and turns, and I said 'Yeah, I think so....'"

The release of Rack marks a new chapter for the Jesus Lizard, whose influence on music remains undeniable. With its relentless energy and razor-sharp musicianship, the 11-track album has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. The collection has earned four star reviews from MOJO, Record Collector and The Observer as well as praise from The Associated Press ('the Jesus Lizard's intensity never went away"), The New York Times ("... a raucous record that recaptures the lunging momentum, stealth nuance and unhinged Yow-isms of their best work") and Brooklyn Vegan ("...as delightfully gnarly as they have ever been, and just as lively as all of the younger bands that have come in their wake").

the Jesus Lizard tour dates:

December 5 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall

December 6 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

December 7 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

December 8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

December 9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

December 11 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

December 12 Boston, MA Roadrunner

December 13 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

December 14 Washington, DC Black Cat SOLD OUT

December 15 Washington, DC Black Cat

December 17 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

December 18 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

December 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn

January 7 Glasgow, UK QMU

January 8 Manchester, UK Academy 2

January 9 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club SOLD OUT

January 10 Bristol, UK The Fleece SOLD OUT

January 11 London, UK Electric Ballroom SOLD OUT

January 12 Brighton, UK Concorde 2 SOLD OUT

January 14 Belfast, UK The Limelight

January 15 Dublin, IE Button Factory SOLD OUT

January 16 Dublin, IE Button Factory

May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT

May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

May 17 Paris, FR Elysee Montmartre

May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques

May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Gra Hal

May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee

May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser

May 27 Berlin, DE SO36

May 28 Koln, DE Gebaude 9

May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks

May 31 Bologna, IT Link

June 1 Rome, IT Monk

June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia

June 5 - 7 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival

June 12 - 15 Porto, PT Primavera Festival

