Jesus Lizard Share New Song 'Cost Of Living' Ahead Of Tour Launch

(Speakeasy) To supplement the recent release of Rack, the Jesus Lizard's first full-length album in 26 years, and in anticipation of their upcoming U.S. tour dates, the band has released "Cost of Living," a non-album digital exclusive single.
"Cost of Living" is available now on all digital streaming providers and download services, arriving as the band prepares to kick off four months of international live performances.
"Simply because I wrote the words to 'Cost of Living' doesn't mean that I know exactly what it's about," David Yow shares. "I think it has to do with the dread and self-loathing that addicts experience on a very regular basis. You can pick whichever type of addict you choose."
Duane Denison adds, "A friend asked me if we had any tricked-out, odd timing type things with twists and turns, and I said 'Yeah, I think so....'"
The release of Rack marks a new chapter for the Jesus Lizard, whose influence on music remains undeniable. With its relentless energy and razor-sharp musicianship, the 11-track album has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. The collection has earned four star reviews from MOJO, Record Collector and The Observer as well as praise from The Associated Press ('the Jesus Lizard's intensity never went away"), The New York Times ("... a raucous record that recaptures the lunging momentum, stealth nuance and unhinged Yow-isms of their best work") and Brooklyn Vegan ("...as delightfully gnarly as they have ever been, and just as lively as all of the younger bands that have come in their wake").
the Jesus Lizard tour dates:
December 5 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall
December 6 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
December 7 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
December 8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
December 9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
December 11 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
December 12 Boston, MA Roadrunner
December 13 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
December 14 Washington, DC Black Cat SOLD OUT
December 15 Washington, DC Black Cat
December 17 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
December 18 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
December 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn
January 7 Glasgow, UK QMU
January 8 Manchester, UK Academy 2
January 9 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club SOLD OUT
January 10 Bristol, UK The Fleece SOLD OUT
January 11 London, UK Electric Ballroom SOLD OUT
January 12 Brighton, UK Concorde 2 SOLD OUT
January 14 Belfast, UK The Limelight
January 15 Dublin, IE Button Factory SOLD OUT
January 16 Dublin, IE Button Factory
May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
May 17 Paris, FR Elysee Montmartre
May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques
May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Gra Hal
May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee
May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser
May 27 Berlin, DE SO36
May 28 Koln, DE Gebaude 9
May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
May 31 Bologna, IT Link
June 1 Rome, IT Monk
June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia
June 5 - 7 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival
June 12 - 15 Porto, PT Primavera Festival
The Jesus Lizard Share Bill Barminski-Created 'Falling Down' Video
The Jesus Lizard Announce First Album in Over Two Decades
Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup
Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video
InTheosis Reveal 'Iconoclast' Lyric Video
Mental Cruelty Reimagine 'Symphony of a Dying Star'
Shinedown's Eric Bass Shares Video From Debut Solo Album
Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video
Public Image Limited Confirmed To Headline Rebellion Festival