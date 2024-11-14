Lettuce and GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) Announce Co-Headlining Tour

(AV) GRAMMY-nominated psychedelic funk band Lettuce will kick off 2025 with 'The Get Up Tour,' an expansive 17-date run at prominent venues throughout the U.S. Joining Lettuce on seven of those performances is legendary hip-hop artist GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) presenting his iconic 1995 album Liquid Swords in full with The Phunky Nomads Band. On those performances, GZA will play the first set of the evening followed by Lettuce marking a full night of music and inevitable collaboration.

Ramping up anticipation for the co-headlining shows, drummer Adam Deitch exults, "Wu-Tang Clan to this day has such a cultural impact on this world. GZA aka the Genius, who we've gotten to know and work with over the years, is an integral part of the style, knowledge, and sound of this legendary group. GZA's album Liquid Swords is a classic, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with him and his band. Lettuce looks forward to seeing you all in attendance for this monumental tour, featuring dates that will join classic Hip Hop, Funk, Soul, and mysterious psych jams into one big sweaty event!"

GZA's Liquid Swords was released in 1995 and has become a widely revered album celebrated for its sharp lyricism and vivid imagery. The record heavily samples dialogue from the 1980 cult martial arts classic Shogun Assassin and uses dark, atmospheric beats throughout. The record charted at #9 on the Billboard 200 chart, #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and was certified platinum nearly 20 years after its release.

The tour kicks off on the west coast starting in Del Mar, California on January 22nd and continues in Los Angeles returning to The Novo on January 23rd after a packed out fall headlining performance and concludes the leg at The Fox in Oakland on January 24th. Lettuce will play a pair of shows at Louisville, KY's Mercury Ballroom on January 31st & February 1st and stop through Columbus, Ohio at Newport Music Hall before linking back up with GZA for shows in Harrisonburg, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Silver Spring, MD, and capping off the co-headlining shows in GZA's home turf at Brooklyn Steel on February 7th.

Lettuce will finish 'The Get Up Tour' routing in Boston, MA; Raleigh, NC; Athens, GA; and Savannah, GA; before heading to Miami for the official Jam Cruise Pre-Party at The Miami Bandshell on February 13th. After returning to JamCruise Feb. 13-15 as a fan favorite act, Lettuce will begin preparations for their third collaboration with The Colorado Symphony at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on March 2nd.

A full list of dates for 'The Get Up Tour' can be found here:

Jan 22, 2025 - The Sound at Del Mar - Del Mar, CA*

Jan 23, 2025 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA*

Jan 24, 2025 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA*

Jan 31, 2025 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY ^

Feb 1, 2025 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY ^

Feb 2, 2025 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH ^

Feb 4, 2025 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA*

Feb 5, 2025 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 6, 2025 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD*

Feb 7, 2025 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY*

Feb 8, 2025 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA %

Feb 10, 2025 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC ^

Feb 11, 2025 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA ^

Feb 12, 2025 - Victory North - Savannah, GA ^

Feb 13, 2025 - Miami Beach Bandshell (Jam Cruise Pre-Party) - Miami, FL

Feb 14-19, 2025 - Jam Cruise - Miami, FL

Mar 2, 2025 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver #

* Co-Headline Show w/ GZA

^ An Evening with Lettuce

% Lettuce w/ Support TBD

# w/ The Colorado Symphony

