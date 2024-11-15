Gwen Stefani Delivers 'Bouquet' Album

(Interscope) Global superstar Gwen Stefani releases her fifth studio album Bouquet. Featuring previously released singles "Somebody Else's" and "Swallow My Tears," Bouquet is available now via Interscope Records.
Stefani recorded Bouquet backed by a full live band at Smoakstack Studios with award-winning producer Scott Hendricks. The idea of seeds of hope that you plant, and life's seasons runs throughout Bouquet, serving up endlessly quotable lyrics that are full of clever turns. "Bouquet represents a blend of everything that I've ever been and who I've evolved into. Each one of the songs was picked like individual flowers to create a bouquet of the past, the present and the seed of hope for the future," said Stefani.
Stefani debuted "Swallow My Tears" on the Today Show yesterday morning and this coming Monday, November 18, will perform the title track "Bouquet" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC 11:35pm/10:35 c)
A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist, among numerous other accomplishments. To date, she's sold more than 100 million track units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She is also enjoying her eighth season as a coach on the Emmy-winning NBC series The Voice. Listen to Bouquet HERE.
