Jack White Launching The No Name Tour

(BHM) Jack White will celebrate his GRAMMY Award-nominated new album No Name with a global headline run. The No Name Tour begins December 1 with a previously announced festival performance at Hong Kong's Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival and then visits intimate venues across Asia, Australia/New Zealand, and North America through May 2025.
Presale tickets for all newly announced No Name Tour dates will be available to TMR Vault subscribers beginning today, November 15, at 10:00 am (local). In addition, fans can register for presale access at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 am (local).
No Name is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Rock Album" - White's 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall along with 12 total GRAMMY Award wins. Tomorrow, November 15, will see the release of "You Got Me Searching," an exclusive new B-side to the No Name favorite, "That's How I'm Feeling," available at all DSPs and streaming services. A limited edition 7" vinyl single arrives via Third Man Records on Friday, November 22.
White's sixth studio album, No Name officially arrived on Friday, August 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White's Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.
White has marked the arrival of No Name with surprise shows around the world, including sold-out pop-up dates set for tonight at Austin, TX's Mohawk and tomorrow, November 15, at San Antonio, TX's Paper Tiger. An official music video for "That's How I'm Feeling" compiling footage from the road is streaming now on YouTube.
JACK WHITE - NO NAME TOUR 2024-2025
NOVEMBER
14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*
15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*
17 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital*
DECEMBER
1 - Hong Kong - Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *
2 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Theatre *
5 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
6 - Ballarat, Australia - Civic Hall *
7 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel *
9 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne
11 - Hobart, Australia - Odeon Theatre
13 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
17 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall
FEBRUARY 2025
6 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
7 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
8 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
MARCH 2025
10 - Hiroshima, Japan - Blue Live Hiroshima
12 - Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall
13 - Nagoya, Japan - Diamond Hall
15 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT
17 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT
APRIL 2025
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
7 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
8 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)
11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)
12 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
MAY 2025
4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
24 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
