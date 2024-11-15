Jack White Launching The No Name Tour

(BHM) Jack White will celebrate his GRAMMY Award-nominated new album No Name with a global headline run. The No Name Tour begins December 1 with a previously announced festival performance at Hong Kong's Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival and then visits intimate venues across Asia, Australia/New Zealand, and North America through May 2025.

Presale tickets for all newly announced No Name Tour dates will be available to TMR Vault subscribers beginning today, November 15, at 10:00 am (local). In addition, fans can register for presale access at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 am (local).

No Name is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Rock Album" - White's 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall along with 12 total GRAMMY Award wins. Tomorrow, November 15, will see the release of "You Got Me Searching," an exclusive new B-side to the No Name favorite, "That's How I'm Feeling," available at all DSPs and streaming services. A limited edition 7" vinyl single arrives via Third Man Records on Friday, November 22.

White's sixth studio album, No Name officially arrived on Friday, August 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White's Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

White has marked the arrival of No Name with surprise shows around the world, including sold-out pop-up dates set for tonight at Austin, TX's Mohawk and tomorrow, November 15, at San Antonio, TX's Paper Tiger. An official music video for "That's How I'm Feeling" compiling footage from the road is streaming now on YouTube.

JACK WHITE - NO NAME TOUR 2024-2025



NOVEMBER

14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

17 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital*

DECEMBER

1 - Hong Kong - Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *

2 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Theatre *

5 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

6 - Ballarat, Australia - Civic Hall *

7 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel *

9 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne

11 - Hobart, Australia - Odeon Theatre

13 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

17 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

FEBRUARY 2025

6 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

7 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

8 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

MARCH 2025

10 - Hiroshima, Japan - Blue Live Hiroshima

12 - Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall

13 - Nagoya, Japan - Diamond Hall

15 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

17 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

APRIL 2025

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

7 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

8 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)

11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)

12 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

MAY 2025

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

24 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Related Stories

Jack White Premieres 'That's How I'm Feeling' video

Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert

Jack Russell Tribute Concert Announced

Original Great White Frontman Jack Russell Dead At 63

News > Jack White