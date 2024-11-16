Angel White Takes Fans To The 'Crossroads'

(2b) Emerging singer-songwriter and Texas native Angel White is back with his latest single "CROSSROADS," a soulful ballad about the fear of being lost in life and the struggle to find guidance.

Angel's latest track dives into the universal feeling of being at a crossroads in life, and showcases his vulnerability through captivating narrative and thoughtful lyrics. The track comes after Angel's honky-tonk summer anthem, "DOWN BY THE RIVER." Following a busy year of back-to-back tours, "CROSSROADS" gives fans a taste of what they can expect from Angel in 2025.

On creating "CROSSROADS," Angel shares, "'CROSSROADS' is a battle cry, a plea for direction. On this journey we can be lost, tricked and misguided but the light will always prevail and show you where you need to be. That's the crossroad."

A 5th generation Texas cowboy, beekeeper, rancher, and horse trainer on his family's ranch outside of Fort Worth, TX, Angel keeps his identity at the center of his artistry, seamlessly blending the mystique of the American West with elements of folk, country and soul. His distinct style and point of view are on display on his recently released 6-song EP GHOST OF THE WEST: VOLUME I, which came out earlier this year to acclaim from Billboard, KTX and SPIN with the latter calling it "a feat of storytelling that echoes Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen."

Over the last year, Angel's music has garnered over 2M streams and appeared on highly coveted playlists such as Spotify Fresh Finds, Apple Music: New in Country, and Amazon Breakthrough Folk. He has toured with artists Midland, Shane Smith and the Saints, Kaitlin Butts, Paul Cauthen, The Arc Angels, and Josh Abbott Band and has played major festivals like Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, CMA Fest, and SXSW. He will also be performing at Stagecoach in 2025. Angel is currently joining ZZ Ward on her West Coast Run and will be touring with David Shaw in early 2025 - full routing below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* = Supporting ZZ Ward

^ = Supporting David Shaw

Nov 16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

Nov 19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

Nov 21 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre*

Nov 22 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up*

Nov 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre*

Feb 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar^

Feb 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater^

Feb 22 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge^

Feb 25 - Cleveland, OH - Asylum Room at Masonic Auditorium^

Feb 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at Fillmore^

Feb 28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre^

Mar 1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

Mar 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse^

