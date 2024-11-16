Bayside's Anthony Raneri Celebrates New EP Release With 'Over Time' Video

(The Syndicate) Anthony Raneri, renowned singer/songwriter of alternative outfit Bayside has debuted his latest solo EP, Everyday Royalty, via Equal Vision Records. Available now across all digital streaming platforms, this record is a departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. In addition, the EP is coupled with a performance music video for the focus track "Over Time", directed by Wombat Fire.
According to Nashville Scene "No song stands out quite like "Over Time," a shuffling, banjo-featuring story about changing seasons that offers the perfect addition to a late-autumn soundtrack."
Raneri is currently on a string of US tour dates with support from Nate Bergman and Brother Bird which kicked off on November 7 in Pensacola, Florida. The 24-date tour will hit Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping things up December 15 in Las Vegas, NV.
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Launching Solo Tour
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Takes 'High Road' With New Alt-Country Single
Singled Out: Bayside's Anthony Raneri's Bones
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Goes Alt-Country With 'Everyday Royalty'
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup- Jack White Tour- more
George Jones' Lost Nashville Sessions Now Available- Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'- Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music
Jason Bonham Will No Longer Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Band
Sodom Expand And Remaster 'Tapping The Vein'
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Celebrates New EP Release With 'Over Time' Video
KISS May Perform Together Again
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong Open Up On The Zach Sang Show
As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine
Singled Out: Sister Hazel's Live Again