Bayside's Anthony Raneri Celebrates New EP Release With 'Over Time' Video

(The Syndicate) Anthony Raneri, renowned singer/songwriter of alternative outfit Bayside has debuted his latest solo EP, Everyday Royalty, via Equal Vision Records. Available now across all digital streaming platforms, this record is a departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. In addition, the EP is coupled with a performance music video for the focus track "Over Time", directed by Wombat Fire.

According to Nashville Scene "No song stands out quite like "Over Time," a shuffling, banjo-featuring story about changing seasons that offers the perfect addition to a late-autumn soundtrack."

Raneri is currently on a string of US tour dates with support from Nate Bergman and Brother Bird which kicked off on November 7 in Pensacola, Florida. The 24-date tour will hit Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping things up December 15 in Las Vegas, NV.

