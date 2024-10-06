Bayside's Anthony Raneri Takes 'High Road' With New Alt-Country Single

(The Syndicate) Bayside frontman Anthony Raneri has given fans a second taste of his forthcoming solo EP, "Everyday Royalty" with the release of the alt-country effort's new single "High Road".

A stark departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. Since releasing the gritty yet hypnotic track, "Bones", Raneri is sharing his second single, "High Road", a track rooted in self-reflection, which can be found across all digital streaming platforms.

Raneri has a deep connection to this song. He shares "High Road is a song that I wrote a few years ago when I first started thinking of doing this record. Covid hit within the month and this song got kind of stuck without a home for a few years. Over those years, a few artists and labels were looking to buy it but in the end, I'm glad I decided to keep it for myself and put it on this record. I love it so much."

Raneri will be hitting the road on an upcoming string of US tour dates with support from Nate Bergman and Brother Bird. Kicking off on November 7 in Pensacola, Florida, the 23-date tour will hit Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping things up December 15 in Las Vegas, NV.

