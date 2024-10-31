Bayside's Anthony Raneri Launching Solo Tour

(The Syndicate) Anthony Raneri, renowned singer/songwriter of alternative outfit Bayside recently announced the release of his forthcoming solo EP, Everyday Royalty, due November 15 via Equal Vision Records.
In addition to the upcoming EP, Raneri announced a string of US tour dates with support from Nate Bergman and Brother Bird. Kicking off on November 7 in Pensacola, Florida, the 24-date tour will hit Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles, before wrapping things up December 15 in Las Vegas, NV.
A stark departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. In addition to the EP announcement, Raneri shared the first single, a gritty yet hypnotic track, "Bones", featuring Sam Tinnesz, alongside a music video directed and produced by Wombat Fire, which can be found across all digital streaming platforms.
Nov 07 - Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar
Nov 08 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
Nov 09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Altar
Nov 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room
Nov 12 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
Nov 14 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Nov 15 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
Nov 16 - Ridgewood, NY @ Trans-Pecos
Nov 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
Nov 20 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop
Nov 21 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
Nov 22 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
Dec 04 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
Dec 05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Dec 07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Dec 08 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Dec 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Dec 11 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
Dec 13 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
Dec 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
