Bayside's Anthony Raneri Launching Solo Tour

(The Syndicate) Anthony Raneri, renowned singer/songwriter of alternative outfit Bayside recently announced the release of his forthcoming solo EP, Everyday Royalty, due November 15 via Equal Vision Records.

In addition to the upcoming EP, Raneri announced a string of US tour dates with support from Nate Bergman and Brother Bird. Kicking off on November 7 in Pensacola, Florida, the 24-date tour will hit Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles, before wrapping things up December 15 in Las Vegas, NV.

A stark departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. In addition to the EP announcement, Raneri shared the first single, a gritty yet hypnotic track, "Bones", featuring Sam Tinnesz, alongside a music video directed and produced by Wombat Fire, which can be found across all digital streaming platforms.

Nov 07 - Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

Nov 08 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Nov 09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Altar

Nov 10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room

Nov 12 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

Nov 14 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Nov 15 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

Nov 16 - Ridgewood, NY @ Trans-Pecos

Nov 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Nov 20 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop

Nov 21 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

Nov 22 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Dec 04 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

Dec 05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Dec 07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Dec 08 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Dec 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Dec 11 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

Dec 13 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

Dec 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

