Bayside's Anthony Raneri Goes Alt-Country With 'Everyday Royalty'

(The Syn) Anthony Raneri, renowned singer/songwriter of alternative outfit Bayside has announced the release of his forthcoming solo EP, Everyday Royalty, due November 15 via Equal Vision Records. A stark departure from the sound he's been known to deliver for 25 years, lifelong Bayside fans, and new fans alike, are about to find out what happens when total freedom meets intention and experience. In addition to the EP announcement, Raneri has shared the first single, a gritty yet hypnotic track, "Bones", featuring Sam Tinnesz, alongside a music video directed and produced by Wombat Fire, which can be found across all digital streaming platforms today.
The seven tracks on the record seamlessly string together anthemic alt-rock, soul-searching indie-folk and full-tilt country. "The idea behind Everyday Royalty is that greatness can exist anywhere and in anyone," Raneri explains.
Currently living in Nashville, Raneri adds "Most of this record came from getting into a room with friends and working on songs for fun, then walking out with a lot of cool material without really even planning on it. It reminded me of when I first started out and everything was 100 percent DIY-I was just doing what felt exciting, with absolutely no rules."
The first solo effort since 2015's Sorry State of Mind, Everyday Royalty finds Raneri collaborating with co-writers and producers like Sam Tinnesz (Dashboard Confessional, Royal & the Serpent) and Joey Hyde (Jake Owen, Ryan Hurd).
