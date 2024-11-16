Disney Star Meg Donnelly Shares New Single 'in my bag'

(align) Pop singer-songwriter, dancer and actress Meg Donnelly unveils her bold and flirty single "in my bag" via Range Music . In collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated writer and producer Tenroc, Meg delivers an early 2000s-inspired dance anthem designed to encourage listeners to shed their inhibitions and embrace the vibrant energy of New York's party culture.

Of the single, Meg states, "'in my bag' is meant to boost your boldness and hopefully make you dance! Following "by my heart", I wanted to show that you can be two things at once, vulnerable and confident! This song was so much fun to make, using so many samples inspired by one of my favorite music eras, the early 2000's! I hope to bring you some fun nostalgia while you listen! get ready to dance to it, and flirt with it!"

"in my bag" represents Meg Donnelly's exploration of the ups and downs of her ever-evolving 20s. While she acknowledges that self-growth can be challenging and demanding, she believes the rewards are invaluable and worth sharing. This single invites listeners to embrace their boldness and self-love while dancing to its high-energy beats and infectious melodies. With an empowering message, "in my bag" promises to have listeners feeling confident and unstoppable.

This release follows Meg's label debut single "by my heart", also produced by Tenroc, which premiered earlier this month alongside an official music video choreographed by creative director Max Pham (known for his work with Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, and Rosalia).

Meg Donnelly, widely celebrated for her standout performances in Disney's Zombies film series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Winchesters, recently joined the Range Music roster, marking an exciting new chapter in her multifaceted career.

