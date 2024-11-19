Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert

(SRO) Guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have announced the "ABOVE GROUND" benefit concert series will return for its fourth event on January 25 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA. As before, "ABOVE GROUND 4" will feature Navarro and Morrison with an all-star band and special guests (TBA). Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 here with pre-sale Wednesday, November 20.
The event will again celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, with performances of two seminal albums in their entirety. This year will see Navarro and Morrison feature the groundbreaking self-titled debuts by the New York Dolls (1973) and The Cars (1978).
"We're incredibly grateful to Dave and Billy for once again dedicating their talents and hearts to support MusiCares and bring attention to mental health and suicide prevention," says Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "Above Ground has become a powerful night of connection for our music community, and each year, the impact grows. This concert celebrates music that inspires us and the resilience of those facing personal challenges. It's a night of understanding and hope,"
"ABOVE GROUND" launched in 2018 and has featured Navarro and Morrison alongside a star-studded lineup of their friends including Jack Black, Corey Taylor, Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Al Jourgesen, Steve Stevens, and many more. The events have highlighted full-length albums from legendary acts including Adam and The Ants, Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground, David Bowie, The Stooges, and Sex Pistols.
