George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million

() Julien's Auctions kicked off its blockbuster two-day music auction event, "Played, Worn & Torn II," on Wednesday, November 20 at Nashville's Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, setting a world record for the highest sale of a George Harrison guitar. Harrison's early Beatles-era Futurama guitar, which sold for twice its estimate at $1.27 million, was one of two guitars he used most frequently with the band, playing it in over 324 Beatles performances and using it on their first official recordings for Polydor.

"George Harrison's iconic Futurama guitar, one of the most important guitars in rock and roll history and formative to The Beatles' sound, has made history at today's auction," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "We're beyond thrilled to add this Harrison guitar to the Julien's Auctions' million-dollar club, which already includes guitars from John Lennon, Eric Clapton, and Kurt Cobain."

Julien's Auctions continues to solidify its position as a global leader in music, entertainment, and celebrity auctions, uniting collectors and enthusiasts from over 30 countries for this sale.

Other standout highlights include (winning bids with BP):

Mary Kaye's 1956 Fender Stratocaster guitar: $222,250

Sister Rosetta Tharpe's 1939 Gibson L5 Archtop guitar (with her name engraved on the truss rod cover): $76,200

Eric Clapton's stage-played and signed Fender Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster: $65,000

The Beatles' John Lennon and Jacky Spelter's stage-played 1962 Fender Jazzmaster "Jenny" and 1961 Bandmaster Piggyback amp: $63,500

Paul McCartney's signed handwritten "Q" Magazine letter to John Lennon (never published): $28,575 (9x the estimate of $3,000-$5,000)

Exclusive Everly Brothers items also achieved impressive results, including:

Ike Everly's 1950 Gibson ES5 Electric Archtop Guitar: $25,400

The Everly Brothers' Gretsch Country Gentleman Electric Guitar, gifted by Chet Atkins to Don Everly: $19,050

Don Everly's childhood tap shoes and top: $4,445 (nearly 15x the $300-$500 estimate)

Funds raised for charitable causes include:

Gibson Gives: Kirk Hammett of Metallica's signed Epiphone '79 Flying V electric guitar: $26,000 (above the $2,000-$4,000 estimate)

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund:

Dolly Parton's signed Fender Malibu acoustic guitar: $19,500 (19x the $1,000-$2,000 estimate)

Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits' signed Fender American Vintage II '61 Stratocaster electric guitar: $16,250 (above the $1,000-$2,000 estimate)

Steve Vai's signed Ibanez JEMJR electric guitar: $9,100 (above the $500-$700 estimate)

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones' signed Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster electric guitar: $7,800 (above the $1,000-$2,000 estimate)

Additional proceeds from items sold tomorrow will benefit:

Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America, Music Health Alliance, and MusiCares.

Julien's Auctions' "Played, Worn & Torn II" is the industry-leading entertainment auction house's seminal music memorabilia event, showcasing the biggest music acts of all time and their arsenal of instruments, wardrobe, gear, and other iconic items. The event concludes tomorrow, November 21, with a traditional day session starting at 10 a.m. CT, featuring nearly 900 items to be sold over two days at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and online at juliensauctions.com

