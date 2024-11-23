Trace Adkins And LOCASH Lead Country Cruising Cruise 2025 Lineup

() Flying Dutchmen Travel is proud to announce the Country Cruising Cruise sailing October 27 - November 1, 2025. Launching from Fort Lauderdale, the ports of call will be Key West and Nassau, Bahamas.

The music festival at sea will include performances by multi-platinum, Country icon Trace Adkins along with chart-topping duo LOCASH, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh, Allie Colleen and more. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

With rates starting at $1,199, the cruise will feature special ways for fans to interact with the artists onboard, including line dancing, poker tournaments, karaoke, whiskey tastings, acoustic sessions, late night jams and even a special Halloween party!

Country Cruising has long been one of the premier parties at sea for country music fans - having featured artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Wynonna, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, Diamond Rio and many more. To book cabins, visit countrycruising.com.

