Alana Springsteen Releasing Live from NPR's Tiny Desk

(Sony Music Nashville) Alana Springsteen today (11/25) announces the December 6 release of her forthcoming Alana Springsteen: Live from NPR's Tiny Desk. The four-track EP was recorded live (and unedited) from her late summer appearance on NPR Music's coveted Tiny Desk Concert series at the NPR Music headquarters.

"Being invited to play Tiny Desk by Robin [Hilton] and the team at NPR Music will forever be a highlight of my life. The fact that they connected with my songs enough to want me to play for them means the world," shares Springsteen. "I love the feeling of performing without relying on anything but myself and my band. There's something so special about delivering songs that way and we don't see that enough anymore. That's why it was so important for me to put this out as a project, as perfectly imperfect as it is. I'm so proud to be able to be creative with these musicians and am so grateful for their talent. The real stars of this performance are Alec Parrish, Gideon Klein, Daniel Cooper, and Josh Beatty."

Co-writing all songs and co-producing on nearly all of her critically acclaimed three-part debut album TWENTY SOMETHING (plus delivering the DELUXE edition in 2023), the Alana Springsteen: Live from NPR's Tiny Desk EP includes her title track - spotted on NPR Music's esteemed "The Best Songs of 2023" list in All Songs Considered - as well as "ghost in my guitar" (released as a collaboration with Chris Stapleton) - named among the "25 Nashville Songs That Tell the Story of 2023" by The Tennessean. In addition, she drops an unreleased track "feels good," plus a stripped-down solo version of her "Hot Honey" collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar DJ/producer Tiësto.

Alana Springsteen: Live from NPR's Tiny Desk EP Tracklist

1. "ghost in my guitar (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk)" (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Sarah Solovay)

2. "hot honey (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk)" (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Mags Duval, Cowboy Lansky, Danny Silberstein, Dillon Reed, Nicholas Sarazen, Peter Thomas,

Tijs Verwest, Tyler Spry)

3. "feels good (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk)" (Alana Springsteen, Mags Duval,

Sarah Solovay, Ido Zmishlany)

4. "twenty something (Live from NPR's Tiny Desk)" (Alana Springsteen, Liz Rose,

AJ Pruis, Trannie Anderson)

