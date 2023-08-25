.

Alana Springsteen Announces Her First U.S. Headline Tour

08-24-2023

Alana Springsteen Announces Her First U.S. Headline Tour

(Columbia) Alana Springsteen announces THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR. Marking her premiere U.S. headlining run in support of her newly released three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, tickets go on sale tomorrow (8/25) at 10 a.m. CT at AlanaSpringsteen.com.

"The most fulfilling part of releasing this music is the connection I feel with people of all ages and backgrounds all over the world when they reach out because they feel less alone after hearing these songs," shares Springsteen. "Being able to see them face-to-face on my own headline tour is everything I've ever dreamt of. Each of these shows are going to be special in their own way. I can't wait to give them everything I have."

Cementing her in-demand status with her first headline show in Nashville, TN, at Exit/In on October 25, Springsteen will make major city appearances in Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Boston, and more, during the 15-date run. Wrapping THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR on December 10 at Hard Rock Café in Pittsburgh, PA, fans can find full tour details here.
ALANA SPRINGSTEEN'S THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR:

OCTOBER
25 | Nashville, TN - Exit/In
27 | Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort
28 | Dallas, TX - The Rustic

NOVEMBER
15 | Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse
16 | Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
18 | Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
29 | Des Moines, IA - xBk Live
30 | Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

DECEMBER
1 | Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
3 | New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge
5 | Stamford, CT - Palace Theater
7 | Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
8 | Boston, MA - Café 939 at Berklee
9 | Washington, DC - Songbyrd
10 | Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

