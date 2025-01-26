Stream Alana Springsteen's 'Live from the Ryman' EP

(SMN) Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen shares her all-new EP, Alana Springsteen: Live from the Ryman. Recorded LIVE during her first full-band set at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, the seven-song collection fully captures the electrifying power of her live show and serves up hard-hitting standouts like "you don't deserve a country song (Live from the Ryman)."

"More than anything, I write songs to communicate with my fans - to create something that brings us closer. My live show is the epitome of that connection. The Ryman Auditorium has always been a bucket list venue for me, and standing on that stage is unlike anything I've ever experienced. Maybe it's the weight of the legacy left by those who came before, the warmth of the music resonating through the teak and oak, or the undeniable sense of belonging you feel the moment you slide into a pew. Whatever it is, it's magic. And the only way I could think to honor that feeling is by capturing it - memorializing our time together in the Mother Church of Country Music," shares Springsteen. "This EP is special. For everyone who has spent your precious time and hard-earned money to escape with us during a show, even for a little while, this is for you. It's a celebration of the power of live music, storytelling, and finding comfort in each other. Thank you for listening and for being a part of this journey with me. I'll see you on the road."

Featuring a number of crowd-thrilling favorites from her acclaimed debut album TWENTY SOMETHING, Live from the Ryman finds Springsteen performing to a SOLD-OUT venue while supporting Tyler Hubbard on November 21, 2024. Right from the EP's very first moments, the 24-year-old musician proves her ability to command a packed room while building a deep emotional connection with her audience. Arriving on the heels of Alana Springsteen: Live from NPR's Tiny Desk - a December 2024 EP of unedited audio from last summer's performance on NPR Music's famed Tiny Desk Concert series - Live from the Ryman ultimately affirms her as a phenomenal live performer in total control of her force-of-nature vocals (previously hailed by Billboard as a "classic female voice packed with angst and determination").

Kicking off with "you don't deserve a country song" (listen here and watch the visualizer), Live from the Ryman instantly showcases Springsteen's newly heightened confidence in her live performance. As her band fires up the crowd with their fierce guitar riffs and pulse-pounding rhythms, Springsteen steps onstage to a deafening roar and soon launches into the opening lyrics of her no-regrets breakup anthem. Driven by her unfiltered but endlessly dazzling vocal work, "you don't deserve a country song" escalates to a truly epic moment at the stripped-back bridge, when Springsteen speaks directly to the crowd and admits to her lack of luck in relationships. After posing the question, "Who thinks they have the worst ex in the room tonight?", she dedicates the track to one audience member's ex (Aiden) - then blows the roof off as she triumphantly belts out the track's most gloriously scathing line ("You don't get to hear your name on the radio").

With her raw talent on full display at every turn, Live from the Ryman also brings an exhilarating energy to several cuts from TWENTY SOMETHING (a three-part powerhouse released in 2023), including the achingly moody "ghost in my guitar," the confessional "chameleon," and the irresistibly self-assured "cowboys and tequila." From there, she delivers the one-two punch of "hold my beer" (a larger-than-life anthem laced with her hypnotic talk-singing) and the soul-searching "cowboy" - two tracks that dropped last fall to usher in a bold new chapter of her artistry. Spiked with plenty of stage banter revealing her effortless charisma, Live from the Ryman closes out with the bittersweet but unstoppably soaring "goodbye looks good on you" - a shining example of the singular mix of strength, sensitivity, and fearless self-reflection that makes Springsteen's songs so magnetic.

During her set, Springsteen was surprised with a plaque presented by Mitch Glazier (RIAA, Chairman & CEO) and Jackie Jones (RIAA, SVP Artist and Industry Relations) to celebrate being welcomed into RIAA's Class of 2024 for her FIRST RIAA certification with the newly GOLD-certified "goodbye looks good on you (feat. Mitchell Tenpenny)" - check out a video recap here. Just one of her many wins in a monumental year, Springsteen's blockbuster night at the Ryman Auditorium took place soon after she earned her first career #1 with "Hot Honey" - a collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar DJ/producer Tiësto that found Springsteen tagged as a co-writer and featured in the official music video. "Hot Honey" notably dominated both the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and US Mediabase Dance Airplay Chart.

Alana Springsteen: Live from the Ryman Tracklist

1. "you don't deserve a country song (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Geoff Warburton, Will Weatherly, Michael Whitworth)

2. "ghost in my guitar (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Sarah Solovay)

3. "chameleon (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, King Henry)

4. "cowboys and tequila (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Paul DiGiovanni, Parker Welling, Josh Dorr)

5. "hold my beer (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Sarah Solovay)

6. "cowboy (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Amy Allen)

7. "goodbye looks good on you (Live from the Ryman)" (Alana Springsteen, Lauren LaRue, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dallas Wilson)

Recorded At: Ryman Auditorium

Arranged By: Alec Parrish and Alana Springsteen

Mixed By: Mark Dobson

Mix Editing By: Johnny Zvolensky

Mastered By: Andrew Mendelson

Related Stories

Alana Springsteen Releasing Live from NPR's Tiny Desk

Alana Springsteen Shares New Songs 'Cowboy' And 'Hold My Beer'

Alana Springsteen Delivers 'TWENTY SOMETHING (DELUXE)'

Alana Springsteen Announces Her First U.S. Headline Tour

News > Alana Springsteen