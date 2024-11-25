Chase Rice To Perform On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(EBM) Country music powerhouse Chase Rice is set to deliver standout track "Hey God It's Me Again" from his critically acclaimed independent album Go Down Singin' on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this Wednesday, Nov. 27. Airing just before Thanksgiving, the song's reflective tone and heartfelt lyrics provide a poignant backdrop to the season of gratitude.

"Hey God It's Me Again" has quickly resonated as a fan-favorite song on Go Down Singin', an album heralded by critics as a bold and authentic statement of Rice's artistic evolution. With deeply personal lyrics and stripped-back production, the song encapsulates Rice's raw, introspective approach to storytelling. As Billboard declares, "his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes," while "his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound."

Rice's performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is a fitting celebration of a year that has seen the artist redefine himself creatively, shifting away from commercial trends to embrace a sound that is undeniably his own. "This song is about gratitude and connection," shares Rice. "It's a conversation with God that I think a lot of people can relate to, especially this time of year."

Critics have lauded Go Down Singin' overall as a career-defining project, with the independent release marking a bold pivot in Rice's career. Rolling Stone highlights the album as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," noting that it finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change." With songs like "Hey God It's Me Again," he showcases growth as a songwriter, weaving personal experiences into music that connects on a universal level. Holler called it "a defiant, autobiographical battle-cry...pervaded by warmth, acceptance, and self-awareness," while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album...what is sure to be one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year."

Rice further showcased this new direction with surprise follow-up project Fireside Sessions, which featuring all 25 songs from both Go Down Singin' and prior album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell as live, single-take versions with cowriters including Lori McKenna, Jackson Dean, Hunter Phelps, Randy Montana and more as featured artists.

