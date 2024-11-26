All-Star Dead Boys Album Coming Next Year

(PR) Cleopatra Records is thrilled to announce an extraordinary new project celebrating the legacy of the Dead Boys with an all-star lineup and a groundbreaking approach to their unmistakable sound.
The original Dead Boys cut just two albums throughout their short, fiery lifetime, the aptly titled Young, Loud and Snotty and the equally uncompromising We Have Come For Your Children. Now founding guitarist Cheetah Chrome leads an all-star line up of past friends and fans into their third - still untitled, but you can expect something no less provocative than its predecessors.
Set for release in 2025, this startling new album features Cheetah on guitar and vocals, Clem Burke (Blondie) on drums, and Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) on bass, along with guest performances from James Williamson (The Stooges) and Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks).
In addition, the production features never-before-heard demos and early recordings taken from producer Kirk Yano's pioneering 8-track studio in Cleveland.
The Dead Boys were one of the first bands to record there, in 1977-78, and select tracks on the new album seamlessly blend Stiv's distinctive voice with new elements, creating a sonic experience that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Cheetah Chrome's vocals are artfully "dusted" with Stiv's iconic presence, ensuring the new material retains the raw, visceral energy that defined the Dead Boys' sound.
This innovative approach celebrates the band's history while boldly reimagining their future. The album follows recent Dead Boys releases featuring collaborations with The 69 Eyes and Cherie Currie (The Runaways), further cementing the band's relevance across generations.
