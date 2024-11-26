Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video

(FP) "Till Death Do Us Part" is the latest single from famed rock vocalist and guitarist Mike Tramp. The track is off his latest studio album 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' which is out via Frontiers Music Srl.
The album's ten tracks see TRAMP re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. About the new album, Mike Tramp shared this: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990.
"Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."
Mike Tramp Shares 'The Road to Valhalla' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Out With The Boys' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer
Mike Tramp Releases 'Lights and Thunder' Video
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Linkin Park Tops The Charts Across The World With 'From Zero'- Sammy Hagar Plans To Change Things Up With Las Vegas Residency- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish
Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy
All-Star Dead Boys Album Coming Next Year
Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video
Nektar Share 'I'll Let You In' Lyric Video
Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Winter Tour Dates
Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video