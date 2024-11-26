Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video

(FP) "Till Death Do Us Part" is the latest single from famed rock vocalist and guitarist Mike Tramp. The track is off his latest studio album 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' which is out via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album's ten tracks see TRAMP re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. About the new album, Mike Tramp shared this: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990.

"Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

