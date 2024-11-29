Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival

() Following last week's announcement, Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the names of seven more confirmed bands that will perform at the Frontiers Rock Festival, set to take place on April 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2025, at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan).

The festival will feature 21 bands in three days - an unmissable experience for all Melodic Rock/Hard Rock fans. It will offer VIP experience packages and many other surprises that will be unveiled soon.

HAREM SCAREM - With the first two albums ('Harem Scarem' of 1991 and 'Mood Swings' of 1993) being the key to bringing these Canadian rockers to the attention of the worldwide audience, Harem Scarem kept on delivering high-quality music throughout the years, and the latest releases: 'Thirteen', 'United' and 'Change the World' are shining examples of it.

Tour after tour, the band has been able to build up a solid and passionate fan base. They will bring on stage - once again - their unique class and musicianship for a show that is expected to be no less than stellar!

MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION - Mike Tramp's name became prominent in the music world with White Lion, starting in 1983. The band enjoyed a huge success worldwide thanks to four beautiful albums until they disbanded in 1992.

After a 4-year time spent with Freak Of Nature, Tramp kicked off his solo career in 1997. Since 2009, Mike Tramp has released nine studio albums, playing live, both as an acoustic solo artist and with a backing band, with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

The singer/guitarist decided to start a new chapter in his career, re-imagining and re-recording select cuts from White Lion's catalog, bringing this experience live on stage. You'll be led on an exciting journey through some real classics of the '80s and '90s!

STORACE - Following the decision of Krokus (his band for 40 years!) to stop recording new music and limit their live appearances in 2018, rock legend Marc Storace returned to the scene in 2021, with his solo album 'Live And Let Live.'

Since May 2022, Marc has been performing with his new band and he spent 2023 and 2024 writing and producing the new album 'Crossfire,' a monster piece of Hard Rock, with songwriting shared between Storace, guitar-player Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper band) and drummer Pat Aeby (Krokus, Gotus).

TREAT - Building on the great success of their last albums (2010's 'Coup de Grace', 2016's 'Ghost Of Graceland', 2018's 'Tunguska', and 2022's 'The Endgame'), released after the band's reunion in 2006, TREAT is still considered one of the best Melodic Hard Rock bands coming out of Europe as well as a fantastic live-act!

Their style of heavenly melodies, seductive arrangements, and impressive songwriting has the band truly at the top of the genre and always favorites for fans of the whole genre.

FM - FM is well known by all the fans of the genre for their big choruses, twin lead guitars and Steve Overland's intimate, yet powerful vocals, and clean guitar sound!

Put together in 1984 by singer Overland and his brother, guitarist Chris (both formerly of Wildlife), along with drummer Pete Jupp and bassist Merv Goldsworthy, the band is celebrating their 40th Anniversary, with the release of their 14th studio album 'Old Habits Die Hard' accompanied, as always, by an extensive touring schedule throughout the UK, Europe and South America.

THE BIG DEAL - Coming from Serbia, THE BIG DEAL is a unique band in the melodic hard rock genre, as it features two outstanding vocalists, Ana Nikolic and Nevena Brankovic (who is also a highly skilled keyboard/piano player), along with the other three musicians.

Offering a catchy, driving yet powerful sound that is meant to appeal to both, melodic rock and hard rock fans, sound, look, explosive stage presence... they have everything, and they are ready to bring their brilliant musical offer (including some songs taken from the upcoming album 'Electrified') to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL audience!

CASSIDY PARIS - Australian rocker Cassidy Paris has started her career at a very young age. At 21 years old, she has already released two sold-out EPs ('Broken Hearted' & 'Flirt'), performed multiple live shows all over her home country, and released her debut album, 'New Sensation,' with 11 tracks of energetic modern rock music.

Raised on classic hard rock and inspired by female rockers such as Lzzy Hale, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Avril Lavigne, the fiercely determined young woman met singer/songwriter Paul Laine (Danger Danger, The Defiants) at the age of 11 (!) and he helped her to develop her style and songwriting.

Having already performed in America, the U.K., and Japan, CASSIDY PARIS can't wait to play Italy for the very first time!

