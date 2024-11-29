.

Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

11-29-2024
Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

(Capitol) Calum Scott and Christina Perri capture the magic of their original holiday duet "Kid at Christmas" in a heartwarming official video. The soon-to-be seasonal classic is for the grown-ups out there who still get a certain warm, fuzzy feeling in wintertime.

The video opens on a warm scene: a wood-walled recording studio decked out with a glowing Christmas tree, a garland-swathed piano, colorful ornaments, and presents begging to be torn open. Calum is beaming as he sings the chorus - "I still feel like a kid at Christmas, still got wishes on my wishlist" - and all the more when Christina joins him. We see them filming each other with a handheld camera, interspersed with footage of them as actual kids, making the moment feel genuinely homey.

The song is a special one for Calum, who recently explained, "'Kid at Christmas' is about the magic of Christmas that you had growing up and reconnecting with that again with the one that you love. Christina is the perfect artist to duet this with and, as a huge fan of hers, I am honored to be sharing in this with her. I'm very excited for my fans to hear me on an original Christmas record and hope it's the start of many more!"

Related Stories
Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

Calum Scott and Christina Perri Team For 'Kid at Christmas'

News > Calum Scott

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more

Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation- Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more

Day In Pop

'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

Latest News

Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing

Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video

Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video

Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix

Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released

Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg

The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition

Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival