Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

(Capitol) Calum Scott and Christina Perri capture the magic of their original holiday duet "Kid at Christmas" in a heartwarming official video. The soon-to-be seasonal classic is for the grown-ups out there who still get a certain warm, fuzzy feeling in wintertime.
The video opens on a warm scene: a wood-walled recording studio decked out with a glowing Christmas tree, a garland-swathed piano, colorful ornaments, and presents begging to be torn open. Calum is beaming as he sings the chorus - "I still feel like a kid at Christmas, still got wishes on my wishlist" - and all the more when Christina joins him. We see them filming each other with a handheld camera, interspersed with footage of them as actual kids, making the moment feel genuinely homey.
The song is a special one for Calum, who recently explained, "'Kid at Christmas' is about the magic of Christmas that you had growing up and reconnecting with that again with the one that you love. Christina is the perfect artist to duet this with and, as a huge fan of hers, I am honored to be sharing in this with her. I'm very excited for my fans to hear me on an original Christmas record and hope it's the start of many more!"
Calum Scott and Christina Perri Team For 'Kid at Christmas'
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation- Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing
Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video
Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video
Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix
Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released
Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg
The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition
Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival