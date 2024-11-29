Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

(Capitol) Calum Scott and Christina Perri capture the magic of their original holiday duet "Kid at Christmas" in a heartwarming official video. The soon-to-be seasonal classic is for the grown-ups out there who still get a certain warm, fuzzy feeling in wintertime.

The video opens on a warm scene: a wood-walled recording studio decked out with a glowing Christmas tree, a garland-swathed piano, colorful ornaments, and presents begging to be torn open. Calum is beaming as he sings the chorus - "I still feel like a kid at Christmas, still got wishes on my wishlist" - and all the more when Christina joins him. We see them filming each other with a handheld camera, interspersed with footage of them as actual kids, making the moment feel genuinely homey.

The song is a special one for Calum, who recently explained, "'Kid at Christmas' is about the magic of Christmas that you had growing up and reconnecting with that again with the one that you love. Christina is the perfect artist to duet this with and, as a huge fan of hers, I am honored to be sharing in this with her. I'm very excited for my fans to hear me on an original Christmas record and hope it's the start of many more!"

