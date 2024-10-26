Calum Scott and Christina Perri Team For 'Kid at Christmas'

(Capitol) Multi-platinum singer/songwriters Calum Scott and Christina Perri come together to give fans an early gift for the holiday season, "Kid at Christmas." The original Yuletide duet is for the grown-ups out there who still get a certain warm, fuzzy feel in wintertime.

"Kid at Christmas" begins on a wistful note. "Snowflakes are falling, street lights are glowing / Another year older, another year gone," sings Calum, but, soon enough, the twinkling keys and swelling strings give way to the heartwarming chorus: "I still feel like a kid at Christmas, still got wishes on my wishlist / With friends old and new, if I believe than it's still true / I still feel like a kid at Christmas with you." When Perri joins in and the pair's emotive vocals intertwine, the mood becomes downright magical.

The song is a special one for Calum, who says, "'Kid at Christmas' is about the magic of Christmas that you had growing up and reconnecting with that again with the one that you love. Christina is the perfect artist to duet this with and, as a huge fan of hers, I am honored to be sharing in this with her. I'm very excited for my fans to hear me on an original Christmas record and hope it's the start of many more!"

Calum only just wrapped his headlining North American The Songbook So Far Tour, which featured new singles like epic romantic ballad "My World" (lyric video HERE) and blissed-out summer anthem "Roots" (HERE), alongside songs from his gold-certified 2018 debut LP Only Human (featuring 5X platinum smash "You Are The Reason" and his 3X platinum Robyn cover "Dancing On My Own") and 2022's sophomore set Bridges, which includes soul-stirring hits like "Rise," "Biblical," and "If You Ever Change Your Mind."

It's been a busy year for Calum, who spent about half of it performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe supporting Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour. In 2024, he also released the breezy dance-pop cut "Then There Was You" - which also happened to be the lead single from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - and "Lighthouse," a pounding, panoramic love song accompanied by a breathtakingly cinematic video. His recent series of singles has served to spotlight Calum's more lighthearted side and pop-leaning sensibilities without sacrificing his gift for expressing big feelings.

As Calum builds to his forthcoming third album, "Kid at Christmas" reminds us that the U.K.-based artist has a knack not just for emotion, but also timelessness. Keep listening as he gives us more to unwrap.

