Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2

(EBM) Following last year's festive Wetzel's Wonderland, genre-defying artist Koe Wetzel returns with Koe Wetzel Presents... Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2 set for release this Friday, December 6. The new installment, packed with Wetzel's bold takes on holiday classics, is available to presave now.

Building on its predecessor, Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2 features fresh renditions of holiday staples, including a spoken-word "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" intro plus "Run Run Rudolph," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Silver Bells," blending nostalgia with a modern edge. The initial installment featured Wetzel's rock-infused covers of classics "Please Come Home for Christmas," "Blue Christmas" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas," earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Country Central described the project as "a festive twist on Koe's signature style," while Country Now applauded his "unconventional energy that resonates across genres." This year's sequel takes the tradition further, delivering an eclectic mix of holiday favorites infused with Wetzel's raw sound and heartfelt delivery.

"I f***ing love Christmas," he declares. "It is always a big deal in the Wetzel household, and we wanted to put our own spin on some more holiday classics for you. Ho Ho Ho from Uncle Koe!"

Fans eager to celebrate the holidays in person can also catch two special Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows in Texas: December 27 at Austin's Moody Center and December 28 at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena. Limited tickets remain via KoeWetzelMusic.com.

In the midst of offering fans a new soundtrack for the season, Wetzel continues to dominate the charts with his latest single, "High Road," featuring Jessie Murph. The lead single from his critically acclaimed album 9 Lives, is quickly climbing the Top 10 as his Country radio debut while also impacting at Top 40 and Hot AC, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing artist who thrives across genres.

