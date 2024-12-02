Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2

(EBM) Following last year's festive Wetzel's Wonderland, genre-defying artist Koe Wetzel returns with Koe Wetzel Presents... Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2 set for release this Friday, December 6. The new installment, packed with Wetzel's bold takes on holiday classics, is available to presave now.
Building on its predecessor, Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2 features fresh renditions of holiday staples, including a spoken-word "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" intro plus "Run Run Rudolph," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Silver Bells," blending nostalgia with a modern edge. The initial installment featured Wetzel's rock-infused covers of classics "Please Come Home for Christmas," "Blue Christmas" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas," earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
Country Central described the project as "a festive twist on Koe's signature style," while Country Now applauded his "unconventional energy that resonates across genres." This year's sequel takes the tradition further, delivering an eclectic mix of holiday favorites infused with Wetzel's raw sound and heartfelt delivery.
"I f***ing love Christmas," he declares. "It is always a big deal in the Wetzel household, and we wanted to put our own spin on some more holiday classics for you. Ho Ho Ho from Uncle Koe!"
Fans eager to celebrate the holidays in person can also catch two special Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows in Texas: December 27 at Austin's Moody Center and December 28 at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena. Limited tickets remain via KoeWetzelMusic.com.
In the midst of offering fans a new soundtrack for the season, Wetzel continues to dominate the charts with his latest single, "High Road," featuring Jessie Murph. The lead single from his critically acclaimed album 9 Lives, is quickly climbing the Top 10 as his Country radio debut while also impacting at Top 40 and Hot AC, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing artist who thrives across genres.
Koe Wetzel Surprises Fans With 'Good Times (Bonus Track)'
Koe Wetzel Receives Three Platinum Awards At Tour Finale At Red Rocks
Koe Wetzel Bringing Wetzel's Wonderland Live Home For Christmas
Watch Koe Wetzel's 'Casamigos' Video
AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more
Parmalee Score Their 5th No. 1 With 'Gonna Love You'- MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup- Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Kicks Off
Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl
Zakk Wylde Promised To Play With Pantera If They Reformed
Dexter and The Moonrocks Take 'Sad in Carolina' To No. 1
Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week
Storace Preview Expanded ''Live And Let Live'
ECHOS Announces New Album With 'OVER AND OVER' Visualizer