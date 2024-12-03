Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

(VLM) Earl Scruggs Music Festival has announced Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas as its Saturday headliner for the 4th annual bluegrass gathering, set for Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) 2025. Returning to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC, Scruggs Fest is poised for another slam dunk event featuring world class music, supreme amenities, and all-ages activities.
The first to be announced for next year's lineup, twenty-seven-time GRAMMY winner Alison Krauss will assemble her award winning outfit, Union Station, featuring dobro legend Jerry Douglas, for the group's first tour together in a decade. The acclaimed ensemble will embark on a 73-stop voyage across the United States and Canada in 2025 and are also set to release new music next year. Scruggs Fest patrons will have the rare opportunity to experience Alison Krauss and Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas live, alongside a stellar lineup of additional artists (to be announced) at the 2025 festival. Tickets are on sale now, with on-site lodging options available for purchase at EarlScruggsMusicFest.com.
Now entering its fourth year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC. According to Bluegrass Today, Scruggs Fest "has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals." Of the 2023 festival, Rolling Stone noted "there were countless reminders of Earl," while WMOT adds, "[Scruggs' family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history," and Grateful Web dubs the festival "a truly exceptional event." Stay tuned for lineup news and more information about Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2025.
