Venamoris (Paula & Dave Lombardo) Get Festive With 'Winter's Whispers'

(Speakeasy) With the holiday season in full swing, Venamoris - the husband-and-wife duo of Dave and Paula Lombardo - release "Winter's Whispers," a standalone, seasonal single out now via Ipecac Recordings.
"'Winter's Whispers' is a nod to our wavering, romantic love of the many vibes of the season," the pair shared. "Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us," Dave Lombardo said as the pair released "In The Shadows" last month. "To have our sophomore album in Ipecac's exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are ecstatic to be a part of this audacious label."
Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is darkly alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience. Like a whispered secret, there's something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create. Brooklyn Vegan, describing an earlier single, adeptly said Venamoris has "Portishead meets David Lynch vibes."
The duo are currently working on their sophomore album for a 2025 release.
