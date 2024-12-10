Santana Announces Oneness Tour

(Jensen) GRAMMY-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced they will hit the road for additional dates of the Oneness Tour in 2025. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.

The US portion of the tour kicks off in Highland, CA at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on April 16 making stops in Phoenix, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; San Antonio, TX; Sugar Land, TX; Thackerville, OK; Tulsa, OK; and Nashville, TN.

The Europe and UK portion of the tour begins on June 9 in Lodz, Poland with stops throughout Europe and the UK, ending in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 11. Full tour dates are below.

2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort *ON SALE 2/18/25

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates:

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome *ON SALE 2/13/25 AT 1PM

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Monday, June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris *ON SALE 1/10/25

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich *ON SALE 4/11/25

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello - Mantova

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène *ON SALE 12/19/25

Monday, July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival *ON SALE 12/18/25 Friday, July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

Monday, August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

