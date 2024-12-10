Santana Announces Oneness Tour

(Jensen) GRAMMY-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced they will hit the road for additional dates of the Oneness Tour in 2025. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.
The US portion of the tour kicks off in Highland, CA at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on April 16 making stops in Phoenix, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; San Antonio, TX; Sugar Land, TX; Thackerville, OK; Tulsa, OK; and Nashville, TN.
The Europe and UK portion of the tour begins on June 9 in Lodz, Poland with stops throughout Europe and the UK, ending in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 11. Full tour dates are below.
2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates:
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Friday, April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Friday, April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar
Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort *ON SALE 2/18/25
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates:
Monday, June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome *ON SALE 2/13/25 AT 1PM
Friday, June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Saturday, June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Monday, June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris *ON SALE 1/10/25
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich *ON SALE 4/11/25
Monday, June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello - Mantova
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène *ON SALE 12/19/25
Monday, July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival *ON SALE 12/18/25 Friday, July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival
Friday, August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Monday, August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
