Toto, Christopher Cross and Men At Work Plot Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Toto, Christopher Cross and Men At Work have announced plans to tour North America Summer, 2025, produced by Live Nation. The run commences on July 18 in West Palm Beach, FL, and will stage several dozen appearances prior to the final event on August 30 in Ridgefield, WA.

Steve Lukather shares, "I am thrilled about this tour. Christopher and Colin have been close friends of mine for a long time. This is a tour that musically works, and brings a fresh new Summer tour package to the circuit. I could not be more thrilled an idea that germinated months ago was able to take flight and become a reality." Colin Hay offers, "The mix of Christopher, Steve with Toto, and Men At Work rings true to me. I think it will make for an exciting night of music for old and new fans alike. Let's go!!" Christopher Cross states, "I'm honored to be sharing the stage during the summer of 2025 with my dear friends Toto and Men At Work."

Toto has celebrated one accomplishment after the next throughout 2024. The song "Africa" has been certified DIAMOND for sales of TEN MILLION copies by the RIAA in The United States. Current cumulative sales now exceed 10.5M. Additionally, "Hold The Line" has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while "Rosanna" hit the milestone of double platinum with sales of two million copies. Both "Africa" and "Hold The Line" have reached the milestone of a BILLION streams on Spotify. Cumulative Toto album sales now exceed 50 MILLION copies, while the band's repertoire is played more than THREE MILLION times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Consistently, over 50% of the band's streams are from those 34 years or younger. Total streams now exceed 4 BILLION at Spotify, and 6 BILLION across all platforms.

Individually and collectively the band's family tree can be heard on countless Grammy Award winning albums across all genres. Toto are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant. Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards / vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns / percussion / vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards / vocals).

Grammy Award-winning rock band Men At Work formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1979 and are best known for the breakthrough hits that include the billion streamed "Down Under," alongside "Who Can It Be Now?," "Be Good Johnny," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake." The band achieved a global success as a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling act before disbanding in 1985. Due to demand, members Colin Hay and Greg Ham reunited in 1996, and revived Men At Work, touring the world until 2002. Following the death of Greg Ham, and while touring Europe as part of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band in 2018, Colin Hay again entertained the idea of touring once more as Men At Work and has continued to do so since 2019. The band's current touring line-up features Jimmy Branly on drums, Yosmel Montejo on bass, and San Miguel on guitar, all originally hailing from Cuba. On sax, flute and keyboards is Scheila Gonzalez, and Cecilia Noël performs harmony vocals and percussion. Steve Lukather and Colin Hay are close friends who have wanted to tour together for a long time. They are both members of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band.

Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of Toto have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades. On September 1, they appeared with one another in front of a capacity crowd at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. In February, Cross will tour Europe with Toto on a run that will stage performances in front of a potential quarter million fans. Joining Cross are Francis Arnaud (drums), Kevin Reveyrand (bass), Jerry Leonide (piano), Andy Suzuki (winds & keys), and vocalists Lisbet Guldbeck, Chrissi Poland and Nicky Richards.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including - for the first time in Grammy history - the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sailing"), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

Confirmed appearances are:

7/18 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/21 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

7/22 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/25 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

7/28 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/30 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/01 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/03 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/05 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/06 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/08 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/09 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/11 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

8/17 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre*

8/18 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/23 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

8/24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

8/25 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/27 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/29 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair (On-Sale Coming Soon)*

8/30 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

