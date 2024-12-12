LANDMVRKS Announce 'The Darkest Place I've Ever Been' Album With Double Single

(AS) French metalcore powerhouse LANDMVRKS have unleashed a powerful one-two punch with the release of their double single "Sulfur" and "Sombre 16," offering fans a glimpse into their upcoming fourth album, The Darkest Place I've Ever Been.
The album, described as their most personal and ambitious work to date, is set to drop on April 25th on Arising Empire. Since their formation in 2014, the Marseille-based quintet - led by vocalist Florent Salfati - has earned a reputation for blending crushing heaviness with soaring melodies and deeply emotive lyrics. Building on the momentum of their successful 2024 world touring and their explosive single "Creature," LANDMVRKS are poised to deliver yet another genre-defining release.
With The Darkest Place I've Ever Been, LANDMVRKS aim to push boundaries while staying true to the raw intensity that has captured the hearts of over 680,000 monthly Spotify listeners. As anticipation builds, the double single release sets the stage for what promises to be a monumental chapter in the band's career.
"'SULFUR' + 'SOMBRE 16' are two new tracks that continue the story from 'Creature,' while also introducing the universe of the new album The Darkest Place That I've Ever Been. In these tracks, and this new album we follow a protagonist as he descends deeper and deeper into hell, undergoing both physical and mental transformation," the band states.
Landmvrks will tour North America with Imminence in March. All dates are below.
LANDMVRKS ON TOUR:
WITH IMMINENCE:
3/8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
3/9 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
3/10 - Toronto, ON - History
3/11 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3/12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
3/14 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
3/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
3/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
3/18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden
3/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
3/22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
3/23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
3/25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
3/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
3/28 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
3/29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
3/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4/1 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
4/3 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
4/4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
4/5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
