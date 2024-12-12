Post Malone Receives Multiple Platinum Certifications

(Republic) Rounding out a banner year, Post Malone has garnered a bevy of new certifications from the RIAA. His blockbuster debut country album, F-1 Trillion, just scored a Platinum certification, while the standout "Pour Me A Drink" [feat. Blake Shelton] also went Platinum. The chart-busting smash "I Had Some Help"[feat. Morgan Wallen] notably earned a 5x-Platinum certification.

Earlier this year, F-1 Trillion bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 as Post's third #1 debut on the respective chart. It received GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of "Best Country Album" and "Best Recording Package."

Additionally, "I Had Some Help" picked up GRAMMY nods for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." The latter surged to #1 on Billboard's "Songs of the Summer."

In 2025, he will embark on his biggest headlining tour to date- Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, kicking off in April 2025. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada.

Beginning April 29 at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the official wireless partner of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024. With venues that include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the iconic Citi Field in New York City, he's set to deliver unforgettable performances across North America before wrapping up July 1 at San Francisco's Oracle Park. He will be joined by award-winning multiplatinum sensation Jelly Roll and rising phenomenon Sierra Ferrellon select dates.

