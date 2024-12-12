Watch Gypsy Pistoleros' 'Shadow Walker' Video

(RnR) The renegade glam-punk rockers Gypsy Pistoleros are back with a bang, unveiling their latest single, "Shadow Walker," from their forthcoming album, Church of the Pistoleros.

The song is accompanied by a visually and epicly stunning music video by Jay Shredder. The single is a powerful, poignant commentary on humanity's environmental impact, narrated through the perspective of an immortal Changeling.

Blending ageless wisdom with a searing critique of human destruction, the Changeling's eternal journey through shadows reveals nature's fragile beauty and resilience. With introspective lyrics and a hauntingly evocative sound, "Shadow Walker" stands as a testament to Gypsy Pistoleros' genre-defying artistry, seamlessly weaving their signature glam-punk style with profound storytelling.

The band had this to say, "This Single is our homage to Geordie, we love Killing Joke & this track was changed totally in response to the legends sad passing on the day we heard the news. This happened to the track!!"

