Gypsy Pistoleros Announce Revolution U.K Tour 24

(Siren) Gypsy Pistoleros have announced all dates for the 'Revolution U.K Tour 24!' with guests SYTERIA, Blitz & Adam & the Hellcats. The Tour will be a celebration of their Official U.K Charting album 'Duende a Go Go Loco!'
The band has finished recording the follow up to 'Duende a Go Go Loco!'. The brand new album is titled 'Church of the Pistoleros' and was recorded at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore (U.K) once again with collaborator, co-writer & rising legend of a producer Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ginger, Terrorvision, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals, etc)
'Church of the of the Pistoleros', will present a new look and concept , plus major new stage show. Think GHOST but punkier & Rockier! It will prove that they are preposterous, epic, overblown and totally glorious! The music ranges from anthemic Rock, to Latin swagger, to Phil Spector 50's ballads, to pure Glam Punk Rock, to near EMO & Goth with absolute slabs of the purest Heaviest Rock to near Rock Opera proportions.
HARD ROCK HELL AOR X FESTIVAL Sat 9th March, Great Yarmouth
(QUIET RIOT, Enuff Z'nuff, Madam X, Britny Fox, etc)
U.K Tour 2024 May (Booking Now)
Thurs 2nd May Trillians, Newcastle
Friday 3rd May Bannermans, Edinburgh
Sat 4th May The Dreadnought Bathgate
Thursday 9th May The Holroyd Arms , Guildford
Friday 10th May The Melbourn Rock Club, Cambridgeshire
Friday 17th May The Patriot , Crumlin
Sat 18th May The Thunderbolt, Bristol
Friday 31st May The Palladium Club, Bideford
Sat 1st June St Austell Band Club
Friday 12th July The Musician, Leicester
Saturday 10th August The Electric Banana, Weston Super Mare (With SYTERIA)
Sunday 11th August Farmer Phils Festival
Thursday 15th August Nightrain , Bradford (With SYTERIA)
Friday 18th October The Victoria Swindon
Sunday 27th October The Cart & Horses London
Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'Revolution!' For Christmas
Gypsy Pistoleros Share 'I'll Remember You' Video As New Album Arrives
Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' Like Tears In The Rain
