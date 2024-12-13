Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'

(OMG) Rock guitar legend Billy Morrison is set to make waves with two electrifying releases featuring hip-hop's most iconic voices. Today, Morrison released "Phenomenon", his hard-hitting single and video collaboration with rap pioneers Cypress Hill, alongside the video release for "Just Like a Movie", his explosive track from The Morrison Project-a bold fusion of rock and hip-hop that celebrates the power of legendary artistry, featuring the legendary rapper DMC of Run-DMC.

"Phenomenon" highlights Morrison's longtime friendship and creative bond with Cypress Hill's B-Real and Sen Dog. Recorded in Cypress Hill's studio, the track blends Morrison's signature guitar riffs with the unmistakable vocal power of the rap legends. The accompanying video takes it up a notch, featuring lasers, bouncing low riders, and the gritty West Coast energy that Cypress Hill is known for.

Billy Morrison shares, "Working with DMC & Cypress Hill has been a dream come true. They're not just friends but legends who shaped hip-hop. Their energy made these songs unforgettable, breaking barriers with timeless music."

"When I got the call from Billy I was excited about this collaboration! We've known each other for many years, shared many stages and we built up a friendship and chemistry throughout the years. So when the call came, I was in! It was killer being able to work on this project and we are stoked with how the track and the video came out," says B-REAL of Cypress Hill.

