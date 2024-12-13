Maggie Rose Strips Down 'Under The Sun With Charlotte Sands

(BT PR) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rose has joined forces with pop-punk influenced Charlotte Sands for a new, stripped back version of "Under the Sun". "Under The Sun" first appeared on Maggie Rose's widely lauded album No One Gets Out Alive, which has earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album.
"Under the Sun" was co-written by Maggie and Charlotte along with Jon Santana. This new collaborative reimagining was produced by Davis Naish, whose credits include Matt Hansen, Thomas Day and more. With its breezy instrumentation, and laid-back, top-down sound, the song simultaneously possesses a more melancholy theme at its core. Maggie explains, "The lyrics are about the futility of trying to resuscitate a relationship- when you're dealing with someone who has resigned to the idea that they've exhausted every effort to make things better."
On collaborating with Charlotte Sands, Maggie adds, "I've had the privilege of writing several songs with Charlotte Sands and I'm always amazed by her melodic instincts and ability to craft interesting and sincere lyrics. She is so generous in her authenticity through her music, and I love that her singing voice is so unmistakably her own. She is so connected to 'Under the Sun' that I felt compelled to create a version where we sing it together and I think she makes it so incredibly special."
Charlotte adds, "Maggie is one of the hardest working and most deserving artists I've ever had the pleasure of working with. She is the definition of a creative and her ability to stay true to herself and her craft never ceases to amaze me and inspire me as a songwriter and as an artist. I feel so lucky to have had the privilege to not only write this song alongside her but to sing it with her as well and that is a gift I will be forever grateful for. This is her moment and I am so glad the rest of the world is starting to give her the recognition that she so obviously deserves.
The GRAMMY-nominated album No One Gets Out Alive was produced by GRAMMY-Award winning producer Ben Tanner, with conductor Don Hart (Phish, Lyle Lovett) overseeing the arrangements and lush strings. The players on the record include guitarist Sadler Vaden and drummer Chad Gamble from Jason Isbell's 400 Unit, keyboardist Peter Levin (Amanda Shires, Gregg Allman), bassist Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) and keyboardist Kaitlyn Connor and guitarist Kyle Lewis from Maggie's own band. Highlights on the album include "Mad Love" "Fake Flowers," the title track, and "Underestimate Me."
In addition to critics, Maggie has also been praised by the likes of Phish's Trey Anastasio, who told Relix that when he heard, "Maggie Rose knew one of my songs, I almost fell over because she's amazing." Dave Matthews called her "incredible," during his intro when she opened for DMB in Sept.
A true road warrior, Maggie has shared the stage with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Duane Betts, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov't Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Dave Matthews Band and The Revivalists among others. A fixture in Nashville, she has played the Grand Ole Opry over 100 times.
The Mavericks Share Lyric Video For 'Look Around You' feat. Maggie Rose
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online
Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'
Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco
Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary
Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'
Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'