Maggie Rose Strips Down 'Under The Sun With Charlotte Sands

(BT PR) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rose has joined forces with pop-punk influenced Charlotte Sands for a new, stripped back version of "Under the Sun". "Under The Sun" first appeared on Maggie Rose's widely lauded album No One Gets Out Alive, which has earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album.

"Under the Sun" was co-written by Maggie and Charlotte along with Jon Santana. This new collaborative reimagining was produced by Davis Naish, whose credits include Matt Hansen, Thomas Day and more. With its breezy instrumentation, and laid-back, top-down sound, the song simultaneously possesses a more melancholy theme at its core. Maggie explains, "The lyrics are about the futility of trying to resuscitate a relationship- when you're dealing with someone who has resigned to the idea that they've exhausted every effort to make things better."

On collaborating with Charlotte Sands, Maggie adds, "I've had the privilege of writing several songs with Charlotte Sands and I'm always amazed by her melodic instincts and ability to craft interesting and sincere lyrics. She is so generous in her authenticity through her music, and I love that her singing voice is so unmistakably her own. She is so connected to 'Under the Sun' that I felt compelled to create a version where we sing it together and I think she makes it so incredibly special."

Charlotte adds, "Maggie is one of the hardest working and most deserving artists I've ever had the pleasure of working with. She is the definition of a creative and her ability to stay true to herself and her craft never ceases to amaze me and inspire me as a songwriter and as an artist. I feel so lucky to have had the privilege to not only write this song alongside her but to sing it with her as well and that is a gift I will be forever grateful for. This is her moment and I am so glad the rest of the world is starting to give her the recognition that she so obviously deserves.

The GRAMMY-nominated album No One Gets Out Alive was produced by GRAMMY-Award winning producer Ben Tanner, with conductor Don Hart (Phish, Lyle Lovett) overseeing the arrangements and lush strings. The players on the record include guitarist Sadler Vaden and drummer Chad Gamble from Jason Isbell's 400 Unit, keyboardist Peter Levin (Amanda Shires, Gregg Allman), bassist Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) and keyboardist Kaitlyn Connor and guitarist Kyle Lewis from Maggie's own band. Highlights on the album include "Mad Love" "Fake Flowers," the title track, and "Underestimate Me."

In addition to critics, Maggie has also been praised by the likes of Phish's Trey Anastasio, who told Relix that when he heard, "Maggie Rose knew one of my songs, I almost fell over because she's amazing." Dave Matthews called her "incredible," during his intro when she opened for DMB in Sept.

A true road warrior, Maggie has shared the stage with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Duane Betts, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov't Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Dave Matthews Band and The Revivalists among others. A fixture in Nashville, she has played the Grand Ole Opry over 100 times.

