Stream DMX's Let Us Pray: Chapter X

(Juggernaut) Def Jam/ UMe proudly present the release of DMX's Let Us Pray: Chapter X out now on all digital platforms and in physical configurations, including CD, standard LP, and a limited-edition color variant exclusively available at select E-Commerce retailers. DMX's prayers will be accompanied by original music from multi-GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop, R&B, and gospel songwriter and producer Warryn Campbell [Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Brandy, Yolanda Adams].

This extraordinary body of work highlights the spiritual side of the late four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum hip-hop legend and man born Earl Simmons. Tuning into the power of his words, Campbell notably crafted new original music to accompany the signature prayers of DMX and instrumentally scored these spoken-word messages straight from the artist's heart. It also boasts contributions from various superstars across genres, including Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, LeCrae, Terrace Martin, Lena Byrd Miles, and RoyzNoyz Orchestra.

About the project, Campbell commented, Let Us Pray: Chapter X is what I would call a collection of intimate moments between Earl Simmons and GOD. I believe there's a new generation of creatives who have gotten away from principles and core values, and we needed, right now, more than ever, to hear from DMX and all these incredible artists who participated in this project in this way."

Ultimately, Let Us Pray: Chapter X reflects upon the depth, emotionality, and spirituality of DMX, and it invites fans to celebrate his legacy from a new standpoint altogether.

