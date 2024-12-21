Jon Bon Jovi Rocks 'Run Rudolph Run' With The Philly Specials

(High Rise) The Philly Specials are back with one last surprise this holiday season, with the release of 'Run Rudolph Run', another massive and unexpected collaboration- this time with Jon Bon Jovi.

This comes on the heels of Operation Snowball, which saw Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata - surprising students at Ben Franklin High School, Eliza B. Kirkbride School, and Alliance Charter School as Operation Snowball arrived via motorcade which included The Philly Specials' red Astrovan, a Philly Specials toy truck, police escorts, three Amazon delivery vans, and a firetruck amongst others to hand deliver presents and celebrate the end of 2024!

In addition to providing a gift for every student and teacher in the School District of Philadelphia (1.1 million gifted items) in a partnership with The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the players gave high fives, led sing-alongs, visited with classrooms, and hand-delivered gifts to students.

The students and teachers were delighted to share in the joy of the season and recognize the culmination of their hard work and dedication with some of the most recognizable NFL Eagles, all of the big four Philadelphia mascots (Swoop, The Phanatic, Gritty, Franklin), Paw Patrol's Chase, Eagles security Big Dom, honorary Eagles fan, comedian Pete Davidson, Wallo & Gillie Da King and the Operation Snowball global partners. Joining The Philly Specials were Governor Josh Shapiro, PA Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, The School District of Philadelphia's Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Ed. D., President and CEO of The Fund For The School District of Philadelphia, Kathryn Epps, and representatives from the global retailers, toy companies and nonprofits who partnered with The Philly Specials to help bring Operation Snowball to life.

"When the guys said they wanted to give each student and teacher in the School District of Philadelphia a gift from the record this year, I knew it was ambitious, but I also knew if we could tap into that special spirit in Philadelphia, we could do it, " says Vera Y Records' executive producer, Connor Barwin. "And together, many people who care and love this city came together and willed Operation Snowball into existence. Visiting the schools with Kelce, Lane, Jordan, and our partners was incredibly rewarding and a day that none of us will forget. Seeing the joy and happiness throughout the schools on all of the students' and teachers' faces is what it's all about and a perfect way to celebrate the success of what has been an incredible three years making a holiday trilogy with these guys!"

"These guys truly give their all in everything they do," says producer and musical director Charlie Hall (The War On Drugs). "We set out to do something filled with joy and friendship and bringing all those feelings from the studio into our schools was an incredible way to spread the fun to the students and teachers. One thing that was clearly evident in our school visits is that regardless of one's faith or how one celebrates the holidays, joy is universal. As the parent of children in the Philadelphia school district and spouse of an educator, I know that everyone involved will remember this day for years to come."

With the release of their third and final holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party (Vera Y Records), reaching #1 on Billboard's Independent Albums Chart, #2 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart, Vinyl Chart, and Top Album Sales Chart, and #16 on Billboard's Top 200, the players decided to do something that has never been done before for Philly's public school students and truly embrace the spirit and magic of the season. All proceeds from album sales support the citywide initiative as well as direct donations to The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia.

