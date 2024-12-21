Scott Stapp Scores A Hit With 'Black Butterfly'

(TS) Scott Stapp's "Black Butterfly" has become the rocker's second Top Ten single from his chart-topping solo album, Higher Power (Napalm Records), according to Mediabase's Active Rock Chart. It follows title track "Higher Power," which rose to #8 earlier this year.

It's been a transformative year for Stapp, who released Higher Power (one of Loudwire's Best of 2024), made his theatrical debut with a cameo in Reagan, and performed his stunning acoustic duet with Dorothy, "If These Walls Could Talk," during his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Simultaneously, Creed's reunion became "something this industry has never seen" (Pollstar) - the band will close the year with two New Year's Eve shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (12/30 & 12/31) and resume in April 2025 with a sold-out rock cruise, a Stagecoach performance, and 23 newly announced dates extending their sold-out tour through next summer.

Loudwire summarized Stapp's spectacular year, stating "This certainly seems to be the year of Scott Stapp, who is front & center of Creed's reunion, but also quietly has one of the year's best solo rock records. Stapp's vocal prowess is on display, from the powerful, crushingly heavy opening title track to the telling album closer, "Weight of the World." In between you have such standouts as the swagger-filled "Black Butterfly," stellar duet "If These Walls Could Talk" with Dorothy and the moody and emotionally heavy "What I Deserve."

