Scott Stapp Shares His First Duet 'If These Walls Could Talk'

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2024
Scott Stapp Shares His First Duet 'If These Walls Could Talk'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has marked today's release of his new solo album, "Higher Power", by sharing a music video for his very first duet, a track called "If These Walls Could Talk" that finds Stapp teaming up with Dorothy.

Dorothy had this to say, "It was the highest honor for me to collaborate with Scott Stapp on such a beautiful, raw, emotional song. I've been a fan of his all my life and I hope this song positively impacts the world."

Scott added, "Recording this album was cathartic for me while going through the kinds of life challenges we all experience. Dorothy arrives at the album's turning point - that moment when you acknowledge how far you've come while recommitting to moving forward. Her performance is such a soulful contribution to the song that I'm grateful I didn't do this one alone."

