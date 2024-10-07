Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has played some of the biggest venues in the world but on October 23rd he will be making his debut on one of the most legendary stages in the world, the Grand Ole Opry.
Stapp will be taking the venerated stage to make the live debut of his very first duet, "If These Walls Could Talk" a song that he released with rock vocalist Dorothy and was co-written by Stapp and Kylie Sackley (Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes), Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Ozzy Osbourne, Faith Hill), and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown).
Scott had this to say about his invitation to play the Grand Ole Opry, "I am humbled by this invitation and grateful for the Opry's tradition of including outliers like me. The Nashville songwriting community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support through a life-changing era for me, so it is a distinct honor to step into the circle for the first time."
