The Vapors Announce New Album 'Wasp In A Jar'

(Reybee) "We look at the band with the philosophy of Viv Savage from Spinal Tap: 'Have a good time all the time'," laughs bassist Steve Smith of renowned New Wave veterans The Vapors about continuing the legacy of the band as well as the release of the fourth album in over four decades, WASP IN A JAR (release date: February 28, 2025 via Vapors Own Records). "Getting together and playing music is still really fun for us -bouncing ideas off each other and trying different things."

The exuberant fun that the band had in the studio translates well to the finished album. The follow-up to 2020's Together, the new album follows its three predecessors in conveying an individual feeling of its own, both lyrically and musically. "We just felt that the title Wasp In A Jar captured the feel of the album - that sort of bottled up angst," says guitarist Danny Fenton. "There are some slower, more heartfelt moments on the album, but on the whole, it's a fairly punk record. It wasn't something we sat down and planned, but the band came from punk in the late '70s, so we just kind of leaned into that in the studio."

Built around classic punk riffage with a chorus that opens up and toys with expectation, opening track "Hit The Ground Running" retains the breakneck rhythms that fans know and love from their previous releases. With nary a moment to catch a breath, The Vapors follow it up with "The Human Race" which Danny describes as a kind of "ballad of The Vapors." "Carry On," a statement about the current climate ("When the government needs to know / That's when the government needs to go"), weaves around shimmering arpeggiated chords and Dave Fenton's haunting vocal lines ("Carry on / As if nothing happened / Carry on / Like we did before") before evolving into an epic and soaring outro that begs for an audience singalong.

"That's like asking a parent who's their favorite child," replies Danny when asked his favorite songs on the album. "They all have significance to us in their own different ways. 'The Human Race' is about the band, 'Look Away Now' is about Dave dealing with his Parkinson's Disease and 'Miss You Girl' is about children wanting to move out of the family home. That's not to say that they are the three I'm most proud of... we are proud of them all."

Dave's lyrics are as observational, poetic and open to interpretation as ever. If New Clear Days (1980) mixed commentary about the mundanities of late '70s/early '80s life combined with the paranoia stirred up by the state of the world as it was back then, Magnets (1981) brought a more personalized study and Together (2020) - a joyful celebration of the eventual reunion, then Wasp In A Jar is a combination of all three... all of which are glued together here by current personal and global commentaries, all performed by a band full of ability, confidence and positivity and very clearly enjoying themselves, 45 years on from their recorded debut.

