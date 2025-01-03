(Jensen) Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next run of residency shows this month beginning January 22 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino because of an "accidental fall" at his home in Hawaii, Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management announced today.
"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Mr. Vrionis said. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully."
"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal," Mr. Vrionis added. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."
Santana Announces Oneness Tour
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025
Micki Free Recruits Santana Vocalist Ray Greene For 'When The Devil's At Your Door' Video
Santana, Pete Townshend, Graham Nash In The Studio For Woodstock's 55th Anniversary
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'
August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker' Album
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid
Iron Maiden Paid Tribute To Paul Di'Anno (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style (2024 In Review)