Haven Share 'Idol' Visualizer

(Grand Sounds) German rockers Haven releases an official lyric visualizer for "Idol," a track taken from the band's highly anticipated debut album, "Causes", set to release on January 24th via Argonauta Records.
After a mantra-like introduction of the core phrase of the whole album - "All will take from all, an all will flow back into all" - the song starts with a heavy and direct tone.
Engulfed in dissonant, chaotic riffs and abrupt sonic changes lie themes of self-idolization, the need for guidance, trust and dependance, as well as ego and the search for meaning. The lyrics tell a perspective of the realization that in the end it is only ourselves who can judge us.
The song points to the egotistical side of thinking, while also revealing the fact that without an idol and guidance to look to, we can not function - however that figure or idea may be shaping up in each of our lives and manifest itself in our beliefs and minds. There is also the first appearance of an inner voice, a siren, which keeps us safe in our thoughts - confirming our beliefs and notions of the world and ourselves.
HAVEN delve deep into the themes of their music: What are the causes and consequences of our actions and our existence? "Causes" explores the question of how autonomous we truly are, given our upbringing, experiences, and fears. "It's also about recognizing the all-encompassing cycle of things," explains frontman Norman Siegel. "At the end of which, hopefully, lies an illuminated perspective on life." He strives for catharsis, which is conveyed not only through the lyrics but also reflected in the music. "Causes" oscillates between brutal outbursts of raw power and moments of tranquility, mirroring the dynamics of the human emotional spectrum. After all, everything is interconnected and in constant flux - as the band puts it: "All will take from all, and all will flow back into all."
In celebration of the release, HAVEN will be playing two exclusive album release shows in Hannover and Berlin, where "Causes" will be performed live for the first time. The band's reputation as a top-tier live act precedes them - they bring their music to life on stage with just as much emotion and energy as on record! HAVEN will be supported by Berlin's doom metal band Death Cult 69 (who will also be releasing their new album "The Way Of All Flesh" on the same day) and Leipzig's death metal hopefuls Chaver. Don't miss out!
