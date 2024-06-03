Sunday Morning Deliver 'Broken Glass' Video

New Haven, CT rockers Sunday Morning are streaming the music video for their new single "Broken Glass", which comes from their forthcoming debut EP, "Forget Me Nots" that will be released by Open Your Ears Records on June 21st.

“Forget Me Nots is an emotionally-charged, six song powerhouse,” the band shares. “Bridging the gap between hardcore and alternative influences, it shows range and technicality from start to finish.”

About the new single, they add: “From driving breakdowns to sing-along choruses, ‘Broken Glass’ is a perfect representation of the musical range in Sunday Morning. This song depicts the hardcore and alternative influences of the band.”

