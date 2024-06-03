New Haven, CT rockers Sunday Morning are streaming the music video for their new single "Broken Glass", which comes from their forthcoming debut EP, "Forget Me Nots" that will be released by Open Your Ears Records on June 21st.
“Forget Me Nots is an emotionally-charged, six song powerhouse,” the band shares. “Bridging the gap between hardcore and alternative influences, it shows range and technicality from start to finish.”
About the new single, they add: “From driving breakdowns to sing-along choruses, ‘Broken Glass’ is a perfect representation of the musical range in Sunday Morning. This song depicts the hardcore and alternative influences of the band.”
Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning
Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer
David Lee Roth's CBS Sunday Morning Appearance Goes Online
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows- Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival- more
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Kenny Chesney Sets New Record- Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency- more
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Twenty One Pilots Earn The Biggest Week For Any Rock Album In 2024
Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival
Collateral Score Top 5 Debut With 'Should've Known Better'
Sunday Morning Deliver 'Broken Glass' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates
My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows
Stevie Ray Vaughan's In Step 35th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio