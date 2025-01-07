Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup

(GN) Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival returns to Austin with powerhouse, Grammy-nominated headliners Halsey and Benson Boone, taking place at Auditorium Shores March 7-8.
The festival will feature 17 incredible artists over two days including performances by Khalid, AJR, Suki Waterhouse, Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker Present: brent, Ashe, Nessa Barrett, Gus Dapperton, Paul Russell, Claire Rosinkranz, Blusher, Arcy Drive, Disko Cowboy, DJ Cassandra, Dazzle Camouflage, and Austin Ashtin, showcasing some of today's biggest names in pop music. 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission tickets are on sale now.
"We are thrilled to return to Austin, TX, in celebration of music and togetherness for the third iteration of our Sips & Sounds Music Festival", says Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the local bottler for The Coca-Cola Company. "Our exciting new lineup and on-site activations paired with a move to Auditorium Shores in the Spring will make for a memorable experience for fans of the brand and music lovers alike."
Beyond the lineup, Coca-Cola brings back its fan-favorite immersive activations for festival-goers to experience as well as local food vendors to peruse for the perfect festival bite, all set against the lakefront backdrop at Auditorium Shores.
Halsey Performs 'Lonely Is The Muse' For Vevo
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup
Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer Led We Can Survive Lineup
Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup
Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue- more
Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour- Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary- Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single- more
Watch Jon Pardi's 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' Video- Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'- Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'- more
Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'- more
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Killswitch Engage Expand 2025 Tour Plans
Derision Cult Unleash New Song 'Abdication Day'
SiriusXM's Elvis Radio Announces Milestone Elvis Birthday Celebration
Warbringer Announces 'Wrath And Ruin' Album With 'A Better World' Video
Rush In The Studio For 'Permanent Waves' Anniversary
Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List
Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
Riverside Preview Live ID With 'Friend Or Foe?' Video