Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup

(GN) Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival returns to Austin with powerhouse, Grammy-nominated headliners Halsey and Benson Boone, taking place at Auditorium Shores March 7-8.

The festival will feature 17 incredible artists over two days including performances by Khalid, AJR, Suki Waterhouse, Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker Present: brent, Ashe, Nessa Barrett, Gus Dapperton, Paul Russell, Claire Rosinkranz, Blusher, Arcy Drive, Disko Cowboy, DJ Cassandra, Dazzle Camouflage, and Austin Ashtin, showcasing some of today's biggest names in pop music. 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission tickets are on sale now.

"We are thrilled to return to Austin, TX, in celebration of music and togetherness for the third iteration of our Sips & Sounds Music Festival", says Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the local bottler for The Coca-Cola Company. "Our exciting new lineup and on-site activations paired with a move to Auditorium Shores in the Spring will make for a memorable experience for fans of the brand and music lovers alike."

Beyond the lineup, Coca-Cola brings back its fan-favorite immersive activations for festival-goers to experience as well as local food vendors to peruse for the perfect festival bite, all set against the lakefront backdrop at Auditorium Shores.

