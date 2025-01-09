Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live Package With 'Gdansk/Tall Fiddler'

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel has shared a video for "Gdansk/Tall Fiddler," two songs combined as one track from his upcoming album LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE (C.G.P. Sounds) that's due out March 21.
"Here's an example of two songs that were written almost 20 years apart that fit quite nicely together," says Tommy. "One was written in Poland and the other backstage at a bluegrass festival. What a crazy world we all live in!"
The release of "Gdansk/Tall Fiddler" follows the 16-track album's first offering last year, "The Jolly Swagman." "I wrote 'The Jolly Swagman' for an imaginary character," says TOMMY, "who makes us all happy by clicking his heels in the air while playing the concertina!!"
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society
Tommy Emmanuel Celebrates Chet Atkin's 100th Birthday With 'Mr. Guitar (Live' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Bella Soave' Performance Video
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- MORE
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video
Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson Teases New Album 'The Overview'
Memphis May Fire 'Overdose' With Blindside's Christian Lindskog
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live Package With 'Gdansk/Tall Fiddler'
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month
Bleeding Through Recruit Andrew Neufeld For 'I Am Resistance'
Steve Hackett Previews 'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' With 'Jacuzzi' Stream