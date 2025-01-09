Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live Package With 'Gdansk/Tall Fiddler'

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel has shared a video for "Gdansk/Tall Fiddler," two songs combined as one track from his upcoming album LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE (C.G.P. Sounds) that's due out March 21.

"Here's an example of two songs that were written almost 20 years apart that fit quite nicely together," says Tommy. "One was written in Poland and the other backstage at a bluegrass festival. What a crazy world we all live in!"

The release of "Gdansk/Tall Fiddler" follows the 16-track album's first offering last year, "The Jolly Swagman." "I wrote 'The Jolly Swagman' for an imaginary character," says TOMMY, "who makes us all happy by clicking his heels in the air while playing the concertina!!"

