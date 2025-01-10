Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'

(The Syndicate) After releasing their first single in five years, hard rock giants Breaking Benjamin have released an epic music video for their anthemic new track "Awaken". The performance visual paired with a heroic narrative, transports the band into a world like never before; an icy tundra that matches the gravity of this explosive song.

Upon the release of "Awaken", the first single via BMG, the track quickly shot to #1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 33M streams globally.

Breaking Benjamin recently wrapped up their co-headline amphitheater tour with Staind and Daughtry & Lakeview supporting and announced their upcoming co-headlining 'Awaken The Fallen' tour with Staind, with special guests Wage War and Lakeview, kicking off in Brandon, MS on April 26.

