.

Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

01-10-2025
Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

(GLG) In anticipation of Valentine's Day, Seattle-based band Jaws of Brooklyn announces the release of their latest single, "Coming Home," on February 10, 2025. The track captures the essence of yearning, love, and the bittersweet journey to finding "your person." It's off the Ben Tanner produced EP (Grammy-winning producer of Alabama Shakes), "Crush On You", due out April 18.

At its core, "Coming Home" is a heartfelt anthem about the pull toward true love and the determination to reunite, no matter the distance or detours along the way. Lead singer, Gretchen Lemon, says, " I knew I was in love with someone I was friends with for over a decade before I told him. The yearning in every one of the lyrics I wrote were ultimately about that." The lyrics balance both the symbolic and the literal, with lines like, "Getting off on your exit, heading toward the sun," evoking a sense of optimism and longing. The song celebrates connection and the joy of arriving at the place-and the person-where you truly belong.

Recording the track was an evolution in itself. Originally performed at a slower tempo, the band, guided by Tanner, experimented with a faster pace, ultimately finding a version that clicked. Featuring their signature combination of bass, drums, guitar, and keys, "Coming Home" also includes standout backing vocals by Shanay Johnson (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, Roger Waters) and Karita Law (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard), as well as shakers and Tanner's playful additions of cowbell that add a fresh, retro flair. The guitar solo pays homage to The Cars' "Just What I Needed" with a wink and a nod, tying together the band's penchant for groove-laden nostalgia.

"Almost every lyric I write is about finding my way to my true love," shares Lemon. "This song captures that feeling of looking toward the horizon, knowing your heart is leading you home."

Related Stories
Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

Jaws of Brooklyn Reveal 'Litebringer' Video

Singled Out: The Jaws of Brooklyn's Litebringer

Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

News > Jaws of Brooklyn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more

David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more

Day In Country

Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more

Day In Pop

ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'

Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup

Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video

The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video

24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced

Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video