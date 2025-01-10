Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

(GLG) In anticipation of Valentine's Day, Seattle-based band Jaws of Brooklyn announces the release of their latest single, "Coming Home," on February 10, 2025. The track captures the essence of yearning, love, and the bittersweet journey to finding "your person." It's off the Ben Tanner produced EP (Grammy-winning producer of Alabama Shakes), "Crush On You", due out April 18.

At its core, "Coming Home" is a heartfelt anthem about the pull toward true love and the determination to reunite, no matter the distance or detours along the way. Lead singer, Gretchen Lemon, says, " I knew I was in love with someone I was friends with for over a decade before I told him. The yearning in every one of the lyrics I wrote were ultimately about that." The lyrics balance both the symbolic and the literal, with lines like, "Getting off on your exit, heading toward the sun," evoking a sense of optimism and longing. The song celebrates connection and the joy of arriving at the place-and the person-where you truly belong.

Recording the track was an evolution in itself. Originally performed at a slower tempo, the band, guided by Tanner, experimented with a faster pace, ultimately finding a version that clicked. Featuring their signature combination of bass, drums, guitar, and keys, "Coming Home" also includes standout backing vocals by Shanay Johnson (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, Roger Waters) and Karita Law (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard), as well as shakers and Tanner's playful additions of cowbell that add a fresh, retro flair. The guitar solo pays homage to The Cars' "Just What I Needed" with a wink and a nod, tying together the band's penchant for groove-laden nostalgia.

"Almost every lyric I write is about finding my way to my true love," shares Lemon. "This song captures that feeling of looking toward the horizon, knowing your heart is leading you home."

